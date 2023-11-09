It pays to be green: Cleantech leads BOOMING foreign direct investment in Africa
Bruce Whitfield is joined by Sandile Hlophe, a partner at Ernst and Young.
There's been a massive boost to foreign direct investment across Africa, largely thanks to clean tech, according to a new report by Ernst & Young.
Cleantech refers to "technology that makes it possible to reduce or avoid harm to the environment".
It included technology related to things such as recycling, and renewable energy such as solar panels or wind turbines.
Hlophe says investment worth $194 billion has been seen injected into African economies.
We saw massive growth... of FDI into the Continent.Sandile Hlophe, Partner, Ernst and Young and Africa Region Government Infrastructure Leader
We saw $194 billion worth of investment capital come into the Continent, which is a good 64% rise over prior years, also on the back of the Covid slowdown.Sandile Hlophe, Partner, Ernst and Young and Africa Region Government Infrastructure Leader
Cleantech as a sector really led the attraction of investment...Sandile Hlophe, Partner, Ernst and Young and Africa Region Government Infrastructure Leader
A lot of that money is going into the Solar PVs...Sandile Hlophe, Partner, Ernst and Young and Africa Region Government Infrastructure Leader
This article first appeared on 702 : It pays to be green: Cleantech leads BOOMING foreign direct investment in Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49272934_solar-panels-with-wind-turbines-and-electricity-pylon-at-sunset-clean-energy-concept-.html
