Travel on a shoestring budget: How to maximise thrills while minimising bills

9 November 2023 11:34 AM
by Keely Goodall

You CAN enjoy a refreshing holiday break AND be mindful of your money.

As we edge closer to the end of the year, money is tight for many of us, but that does not have to ruin your holiday plans.

The festive season is a time when most people want to travel and get away for a while, and your budget does not have to get in the way of that.

There are several ways to enjoy a fabulous December break without breaking the bank.

JustMoney offers 15 tips for enjoying a full festive season on a shoestring budget:

Plan ahead

When it comes to making financially friendly decisions, planning and building a budget is key.

Choose to travel locally, or to nearby destinations that don’t require visas.

Compare prices

There are so many deals out there for flights, accommodation, and transport.

Compare prices of all your options to find something that works for you.

You may find that you would be staying at a cheaper hostel with others in an ideal location, rather than splurging on a hotel room.

Make the most of loyalty programmes

If you are a part of any loyalty programme, make the most of all the benefits.

Collect your airline miles, hotel points and anything else that can help you save.

Travel in a group

Over the festive season, you will probably want to spend time with the people you love.

In addition to filling you up with holiday cheer, it will also allow you to split costs and save.

Pack light

If you are flying, try and get everything you need into your carry-on, thereby saving you from baggage fees and helping you have a more flexible journey.

Take out travel insurance

You do not want to be stuck with the bill for an unforeseen event.

A travel insurance policy can save you a fortune in the long run; just be sure to check for any exclusions.

Download travel apps

See if the destination you are heading to has any apps for travellers.

These can help you find last-minute deals and specials, and keep you up to date on currency exchange rates.

Stay connected

Data roaming charges can sneak up on you.

Make sure you always connect to free Wi-Fi in public spaces.

Eat local

Make the most of your holiday experience and save yourself some money by cooking local food or eating at local markets.

Doing so will immerse you in the culture you are visiting while saving you money.

Walk or bike

Just because you are on holiday does not mean you can’t make some healthy and active decisions.

Walking or biking where possible will help you save while getting your endorphins flowing.

Pack snacks

Food is a big expense when travelling.

Keep some snacks and water on you to keep your hunger to a minimum, which will help you avoid getting caught in expensive tourist traps for a bite to eat.

Visit free or low-cost attractions

There are so many beautiful parks, museums, beaches and historic sites that are free or inexpensive to visit.

If there is a specific attraction you want to see, check for days with reduced fees or free admission.

You can also enjoy fun local events such as festivals, markets, and free concerts.

Be frugal with drinks

Alcoholic drinks are extremely costly at bars and restaurants, especially when you are travelling.

If you keep your alcohol intake relatively low and choose the cheaper options, you can save yourself a lot of money.

Practice safety

The worst cost to have related to travel would be having to replace something that was stolen, not to mention the damper this would put on your trip.

Keep a close eye on your belongings and avoid going to dangerous areas.

Limit souvenir shopping

As tempting as it might be to collect every reminder of your trip, souvenirs can be an unnecessary cost.

Rather buy one or two meaningful items that you know you will cherish from a local market.

@ dolgachov/123rf.com
@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Travelling can be an amazing way to end your year and get rid of all the stresses of the past few months.

If you plan it right and manage your expenses you can get all of the benefits without starting your new year off with a hefty bill.

Travelling on a shoestring is all about finding the balance between adventure and your budget. With careful planning, it’s possible to have a great time and make lasting memories without spending a fortune.

Shafeeka Anthony, Marketing Manager - JustMoney.co.za

Be flexible and remain open to changes in your travel plans. Spontaneity can lead to budget-friendly adventures.

Shafeeka Anthony, Marketing Manager - JustMoney.co.za

This article first appeared on 702 : Travel on a shoestring budget: How to maximise thrills while minimising bills




