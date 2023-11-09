South Africa to surpass Nigeria, Egypt as Africa's largest economy in 2024 - IMF
According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), South Africa is expected to overtake Nigeria and Egypt as the largest economy on the Continent next year.
It projects that the size of SA's economy will reach $401 billion in 2024, surpassing Nigeria's $395 billion and Egypt's $358 billion.
However, the achievement will be short-lived as the IMF expects Nigeria to reclaim its title, while South Africa will fall to third place by 2026.
RELATED: What government MUST prioritise to reverse the collapse in SA's economic growth
Both Nigeria (with its falling oil production) and Egypt have crumbling currencies, with the latter's pound losing about half its value against the US dollar since early 2022.
According to the IMF, South Africa's economy is set to expand by 0.9% this year and 1.8% in 2024.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155524070_the-concept-of-economic-growth-in-republic-of-south-africa-hand-holds-a-bag-with-money-and-an-upward.html?vti=lo5j9zw0acdt684scg-1-99
More from Business
It pays to be green: Cleantech leads BOOMING foreign direct investment in Africa
EY's Sandile Hlope says a green revolution is sweeping across Africa, driving foreign direct investment on the Continent.Read More
Unfortunately no electric Volkswagen vehicles for South Africa anytime soon
If VW were to go electric, CO2 emissions are predicted to increase by 30%.Read More
Travel on a shoestring budget: How to maximise thrills while minimising bills
You CAN enjoy a refreshing holiday break AND be mindful of your money.Read More
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going?
She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the possibility of a win and give winning the same energy that they gave the POSSIBILITY of winning."Read More
Victim of digital wallet fraud? Complain to ombud if bank won't reimburse you
The Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS) is having great success getting banks to settle with clients who've lost thousands to credit card fraud.Read More
Google decides to pull Fitbit from South Africa
TechCentral broke the story late Wednesday that Fitbit is withdrawing from the South African market.Read More
Ford invests R5.2bn in SA plant to build its first plug-in hybrid Ranger
Bruce Whitfield talks to Neale Hill, president of Ford Motor Company: Africa, about the latest developments and the logistics challenges Ford faces in South Africa.Read More
SA executives are one sleepless night away from a stroke – study
The study showed a link been consistent inadequate sleep and obesity, strokes and heart attacks.Read More
The benefits of boosting electric vehicle production in SA
South Africa is aiming to support the automotive sector to transition into a low-carbon economy, which would include electric vehicles.Read More