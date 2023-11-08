SANDF to help fight Zama Zamas: ‘The threat is beyond what the police deal with’
John Perlman speaks to Helmoed Heitman, Military Analyst.
Illegal miners or Zama Zamas have begun posing a safety risk to the communities they operate in.
As a result, a multidisciplinary approach is kicking off with the help of a brigade from the SANDF.
RELATED: 'It gets scary': How zama zamas are terrorising Mogale City
Roughly 3000 soldiers are preparing to be mobilised in an attempt to get a handle on this issue.
Heitman says that in this particular situation, the defence force will be valuable especially as many of the illegal miners are well-armed and former military personnel.
RELATED: Could licensing 'artisanal mining' help with South Africa’s zama zama problems?
He says that they will have the numbers and the equipment to manage the situation in a way that the police cannot.
I am not normally a fan of deploying the military for internal policing task… but in this particular case I think there is a logic to it.Helmoed Heitman, Military Analyst
The threat is beyond the level that normal police deal with.Helmoed Heitman, Military Analyst
However, he says the only long-term solution to this issue would have to be socio-economic, not through the use of the police or military.
This article first appeared on 702
