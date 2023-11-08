SANDF to help fight Zama Zamas: ‘The threat is beyond what the police deal with’





John Perlman speaks to Helmoed Heitman, Military Analyst.

Illegal miners or Zama Zamas have begun posing a safety risk to the communities they operate in.

As a result, a multidisciplinary approach is kicking off with the help of a brigade from the SANDF.

Roughly 3000 soldiers are preparing to be mobilised in an attempt to get a handle on this issue.

Heitman says that in this particular situation, the defence force will be valuable especially as many of the illegal miners are well-armed and former military personnel.

He says that they will have the numbers and the equipment to manage the situation in a way that the police cannot.

I am not normally a fan of deploying the military for internal policing task… but in this particular case I think there is a logic to it. Helmoed Heitman, Military Analyst

The threat is beyond the level that normal police deal with. Helmoed Heitman, Military Analyst

Soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). Picture: Wikimedia Commons

However, he says the only long-term solution to this issue would have to be socio-economic, not through the use of the police or military.

