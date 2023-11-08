Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going?

8 November 2023 9:08 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Springboks
The Money Show
FNB
Rugby World Cup
Advertising
branding
heroes and zeros
Bruce Whifield
Spur advert
Zetu Damane

She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the possibility of a win and give winning the same energy that they gave the POSSIBILITY of winning."

Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

"Every brand that had a campaign during the World Cup made me very happy, and then just dropped me afterwards... I'm still waiting for the next campaign that's going to just keep the party going."

That's McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane bemoaning the fact that brands let us down, and themselves, with their response after the Springboks' historic 4th RWC win.

FNB's 'GOAT' billboard for the Springboks - Image supplied
FNB's 'GOAT' billboard for the Springboks - Image supplied

Remember the overwhelming number of adverts and posts during the team's World Cup campaign?

So, why is there virtual silence now that our team actually pulled off another win?

RELATED: For South Africa: 'Stronger Together ad should be in nation-building museum'

She'd thought more brands would plan for a win, and keep the party going a bit longer with some great work says Damane.

Brands do play a meaningful role in society and during this World Cup they were really able to amp up the excitement and the feeling, and it felt like we'd won, and then suddenly - silence.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

In honour of those brands that did do some follow-up Damane gives two "honourable mentions" on this week's Heroes and Zeros slot on The Money Show - she's not quite able to bring herself to award true "hero" status.

The first goes to FNB for its pithy billboard showcasing a leaping Springbok and the acronym 'GOAT', i.e. greatest of all time.

RELATED: 'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move?

This is actually worthy of hero status, is Bruce Whitfield's opinion.

It's so clever, greatest of all time... but the double entendre! 'It's not a goat it's a Springbok!' I'd give that hero status because.... I think of all of these campaigns, what a beautiful way to sort of wrap it all up.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Damane singles out Spur's 'Breakfast of Champions' post on social media for her second special mention.

However she feels they could have gone bigger and sees this as a missed opportunity.

We're eating English breakfast with french fries and black coffee, so basically on the plate are all the teams we were able to beat. I'm actually a lot harder on Spur because it would have been so easy to make this a promo and talk about it, and not just a single post... so really a very big missed opportunity for them.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

People woke up with the worst hangovers after that World Cup - it would have been the perfect thing to wake up to, from a legitimate sponsor, to say here is the breakfast of champions... I think they would have been packed out.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

Damane feels that South African brands let themselves down in this instance.

If you think about the noise that was there before, all the ads and the excitement leading up to winning... to the campaigns we are seeing now that we have won, I feel like more brands should have planned for winning. I mean, we're defending champions!

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques (Rugby World Cup discussion at 1:59)




