Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going?
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.
"Every brand that had a campaign during the World Cup made me very happy, and then just dropped me afterwards... I'm still waiting for the next campaign that's going to just keep the party going."
That's McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane bemoaning the fact that brands let us down, and themselves, with their response after the Springboks' historic 4th RWC win.
Remember the overwhelming number of adverts and posts during the team's World Cup campaign?
So, why is there virtual silence now that our team actually pulled off another win?
RELATED: For South Africa: 'Stronger Together ad should be in nation-building museum'
She'd thought more brands would plan for a win, and keep the party going a bit longer with some great work says Damane.
Brands do play a meaningful role in society and during this World Cup they were really able to amp up the excitement and the feeling, and it felt like we'd won, and then suddenly - silence.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
In honour of those brands that did do some follow-up Damane gives two "honourable mentions" on this week's Heroes and Zeros slot on The Money Show - she's not quite able to bring herself to award true "hero" status.
The first goes to FNB for its pithy billboard showcasing a leaping Springbok and the acronym 'GOAT', i.e. greatest of all time.
RELATED: 'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move?
This is actually worthy of hero status, is Bruce Whitfield's opinion.
It's so clever, greatest of all time... but the double entendre! 'It's not a goat it's a Springbok!' I'd give that hero status because.... I think of all of these campaigns, what a beautiful way to sort of wrap it all up.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Damane singles out Spur's 'Breakfast of Champions' post on social media for her second special mention.
However she feels they could have gone bigger and sees this as a missed opportunity.
We're eating English breakfast with french fries and black coffee, so basically on the plate are all the teams we were able to beat. I'm actually a lot harder on Spur because it would have been so easy to make this a promo and talk about it, and not just a single post... so really a very big missed opportunity for them.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
People woke up with the worst hangovers after that World Cup - it would have been the perfect thing to wake up to, from a legitimate sponsor, to say here is the breakfast of champions... I think they would have been packed out.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
Damane feels that South African brands let themselves down in this instance.
If you think about the noise that was there before, all the ads and the excitement leading up to winning... to the campaigns we are seeing now that we have won, I feel like more brands should have planned for winning. I mean, we're defending champions!Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques (Rugby World Cup discussion at 1:59)
More from Rugby World Cup 2023
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel
New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November.Read More
[WATCH] Young fan who coined 'Elizabedi' meets his Springbok hero!
Another special moment during the Springboks' trophy tour - young Siya Dlamini meets Eben EtzebethRead More
[WATCH] Rachel Kolisi takes a hit after Siya misses rugby ball thrown by fan
'I should’ve caught! Perfect throw!' - Captain Siya Kolisi after the over-eager fan tossed the ball to get his autograph.Read More
Siya Kolisi: the SA rugby star’s story offers valuable lessons in resilience
Kolisi’s story is not just about overcoming adversity but finding purpose and meaning in that adversity.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city
Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like!
Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long.Read More
Don't worry! The history-making Springboks will 'be there for another World Cup'
While the country continues to bask in the victory, many are wondering what's to come in the 2027 RWC.Read More
"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks
Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks.Read More
[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour
Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe before he headed out for Cape Town's victory tour.Read More