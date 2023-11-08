Ford invests R5.2bn in SA plant to build its first plug-in hybrid Ranger
The Ford Motor Company is investing R5.2 billion in its Silverton plant in Pretoria to manufacture its first plug-in hybrid version of the Ford Ranger.
Ford South Africa announced the news at the Silverton factory on Wednesday, as it celebrates 100 years in the country.
Production of the Ford Ranger PHEV will start in late 2024.
The bakkies will be exported to Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
The carmaker also announced it will be bringing a host of new models to South Africa, including the seventh-generation Ford Mustang in 2024 and the fully electric Mustang Mach-E in 2025.
In keeping with the 100th anniversary theme, Ford says it will further be expanding its philanthropic work in the country.
This includes building 100 early childhood development centres (ECDs) in disadvantaged areas, funded by Ford SA and facilitated by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
As Ford celebrates its 100-year heritage with employees, dealers and communities, we aspire to give people in South Africa a bridge to the future and a promise of a better world.Mary Culler, President - Ford Fund
RELATED: BMW investing R4.2bn in SA plant to manufacture its next-gen X3 hybrid
Bruce Whitfield interviews Neale Hill, president of the Africa region for the Ford Motor Company, and asks how Ford SA is dealing with ongoing logistics challenges.
It is a difficult scenario to navigate, Hill acknowledges.
RELATED: SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge
The biggest risk they continue to face is the competitiveness of South African-produced vehicles he says, as is the concern with all locally produced goods and services.
We often end up in a situation where we do have parts sitting in containers on those vessels at anchor outside Durban's harbour, waiting to be offloaded...Neale Hill, President - Ford Motor Company: Africa
... and we run the risk of our production lines stopping, so we end up having to airfreight additional parts - identical to the ones that are on the containers - into South Africa to meet our production demands and keep the production lines running. So it is a bit of a calamity, I think is a polite way to put it.Neale Hill, President - Ford Motor Company: Africa
Already, incremental costs ultimately come into our business and it decreases our competitiveness. Previously in South Africa we were always leveraging the European Free Trade Agreement... against other markets like for example Thailand... What we have seen is that with the escalating costs both in terms of utilities as well as logistics, that advantage has been eroded consistently and there are times when vehicles we've produced here are more expensive than other markets without a Free Trade Agreement.Neale Hill, President - Ford Motor Company: Africa
Scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 43:01)
Source : https://www.facebook.com/FordSouthAfrica/photos/pcb.4819452271411420/4819451514744829/
