Introducing the Bateleur: Bird of the Year 2024
John Perlman interviews Nandi Thobela, Empowering People Programme Manager at BirdLife South Africa.
BirdLife South Africa has announced the Bird of the Year 2024 – the Bateleur.
Described as a charismatic and eye-catching bird of prey, the Bateleur is covered in black and white, with vibrant red-orange on the face and legs.
Sadly, this bold and beautiful bird is regionally endangered, with an estimated 50% drop over the past 40 years.
According to BirdLife, this could be the result of habitat transformation resulting in a decrease in prey.
The aim of the Bird of the Year is to drive awareness and create a spotlight on a particular bird, says Thobela.
The criteria when looking to crown a bird includes:
- Whether or not the bird is familiar to a previous Bird of the Year
- If the bird lends itself to learning materials
- Its conservation status
We celebrate it [Bird of the Year]; we commemorate it.Nandi Thobela, Empowering People Programme Manager – BirdLife South Africa
This article first appeared on 702
Source : Pixabay: dawnydawny
