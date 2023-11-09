



John Perlman interviews Nandi Thobela, Empowering People Programme Manager at BirdLife South Africa.

BirdLife South Africa has announced the Bird of the Year 2024 – the Bateleur.

Described as a charismatic and eye-catching bird of prey, the Bateleur is covered in black and white, with vibrant red-orange on the face and legs.

Sadly, this bold and beautiful bird is regionally endangered, with an estimated 50% drop over the past 40 years.

According to BirdLife, this could be the result of habitat transformation resulting in a decrease in prey.

The aim of the Bird of the Year is to drive awareness and create a spotlight on a particular bird, says Thobela.

The criteria when looking to crown a bird includes:

Whether or not the bird is familiar to a previous Bird of the Year

If the bird lends itself to learning materials

Its conservation status

We celebrate it [Bird of the Year]; we commemorate it. Nandi Thobela, Empowering People Programme Manager – BirdLife South Africa

This article first appeared on 702 : Introducing the Bateleur: Bird of the Year 2024