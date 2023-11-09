Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Unfortunately no electric Volkswagen vehicles for South Africa anytime soon

9 November 2023 11:55 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
car talk
Volkswagen electric cars

If VW were to go electric, CO2 emissions are predicted to increase by 30%.

Pippa Hudson interviews Ernest Page, motoring journalist from changecars.co.za and Martina Biene, Managing Director of Volkswagen (VW) South Africa.

It's been a good year for Volkswagen after taking home the title of Best Locally Produced Car, Best Exporter of the Year and Best Passenger Car of the Year in the 2023 South Africa Auto Week.

The key to the 75-year success is the love that South Africans have for the brand, whether it be for the widely-popular Polo or Tiguan, says Biene.

Unfortunately, there will be no electric models any time soon, largely because of a lack of infrastructure in SA, she adds.

Additionally, if VW were to go electric, CO2 emissions are predicted to increase by 30%.

While VW going electric in the country anytime soon is off the cards, VW fans can look forward to a new SUV model in the near future.

Vw, Volkswagen, Automobile image / Pixabay: renehesse
Vw, Volkswagen, Automobile image / Pixabay: renehesse

RELATED: The benefits of boosting electric vehicle production in SA

We are well-equipped with our strategy for the future.

Martina Biene, Managing Director – Volkswagen South Africa

VW is known for being a South African brand with German engineering.

Martina Biene, Managing Director – Volkswagen South Africa

I don't see us in South Africa producing electric vehicles soon.

Martina Biene, Managing Director – Volkswagen South Africa

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




