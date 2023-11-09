



JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 8 November 2023 are:

Lotto: 01, 16, 20, 21, 28, 45 B: 17

Lotto Plus 1: 01, 07, 09, 22, 25, 51 B: 47

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 08, 16, 34, 44, 50 B: 28

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 8 November 2023