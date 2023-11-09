Lotto results: Wednesday, 8 November 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 8 November 2023 are:
Lotto: 01, 16, 20, 21, 28, 45 B: 17
Lotto Plus 1: 01, 07, 09, 22, 25, 51 B: 47
Lotto Plus 2: 02, 08, 16, 34, 44, 50 B: 28
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 08/11/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 8, 2023
#LOTTO: 01, 16, 20, 21, 28, 45#BONUS: 17
#LOTTOPLUS1: 01, 07, 09, 22, 25, 51#BONUS: 47#LOTTOPLUS2: 02, 08, 16, 34, 44, 50#BONUS: 28 pic.twitter.com/SJgSVAw9dC
