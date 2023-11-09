Ramaphosa to critics on his perceived inaction: 'I can't investigate corruption'
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said criticism against him about perceived inaction against rampant corruption is misdirected.
This comes as he continues to face calls from legislators in Parliament to see through the recommendations of the state capture report released over a year ago.
The report details more than 200 recommendations on criminal investigations and the possible prosecution of people implicated in stealing State funds.
READ: We must speak up and make sure we root out criminality, says Ramaphosa
Since the release, there are currently only a handful of cases that are in the country’s courts, with over 40 accused facing charges, and more than R13 billion frozen.
Speaking at the anti-corruption dialogue in Boksburg, Ramaphosa agreed that there should be accountability but said interfering in corruption probes is not in his mandate as the first citizen.
“To deal with corruption, you’ve got to investigate corruption. We have institutions that investigate. The president cannot investigate corruption. Once the president investigates corruption, and once the president arrests those who are corrupt, and once the president prosecutes those who are corrupt and the president acts as a judge - then it’s time to run for the hills because it’s all lost.”
Ramaphosa said his job is to ensure law enforcement institutions are well-capacitated to address the crisis of corruption.
“My duty as president is to ensure that we strengthen the institutions that investigate. We also capacitate those institutions that need to arrest and need to prosecute and need to judge.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa to critics on his perceived inaction: 'I can't investigate corruption'
More from Local
Is the Buzzer Safety App the key to curbing exorbitant crime on Table Mountain?
Table Mountain saw almost one mugging per day in October.Read More
Massive safe space homeless shelter approved in Cape Town
A 300-bed homeless shelter has been approved for central Cape Town.Read More
Russia withdraws from two key treaties amid reports of hostility toward Israel
Russia has formally withdrawn from the The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE)Read More
It pays to be green: Cleantech leads BOOMING foreign direct investment in Africa
EY's Sandile Hlope says a green revolution is sweeping across Africa, driving foreign direct investment on the Continent.Read More
Battle heats up in 'toad against road' case in High Court
The Western Leopard Toad is an endangered species is endemic to the Western Cape.Read More
Ramped up Muizenberg anti-crime efforts are paying off say locals
Muizenberg Improvement district, says there has been a recent increase in anti-crime efforts, and that the efforts are paying off.Read More
Cape Town ramping up safety measures for tourists ahead of festive season
A number of tourists in Cape Town have become victims of crime after their GPS directs them onto dangerous routes.Read More
Back to school: 'Our communities need us' - retired teachers return to classroom
"Our communities need us" says Manenberg High principal Cameron Williams who returned to the school after having retired.Read More
SAPS confirms witness was gunned down outside Randburg Magistrates Court
A manhunt is underway for the suspect who shot and killed the witness moments before testifying in court.Read More