The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
[PIC] Springboks tour bus crashes into someone's stoep in East London

9 November 2023 8:17 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
East London
Springbok trophy tour

The bus that drove the triumphant Springboks around East London on its World Cup trophy tour crashed onto someone's stoep.

The Springboks' open-topped bus that escorted them around areas in Jozi, Cape Town, Durban and East London during their trophy tour crashed into a private home after the last leg of the victory tour this past weekend.

The bus reportedly came to a halt on someone's stoep in Maletswai.

No Springboks were on the bus at the time of the crash.

It's alleged that the driver fell asleep behind the wheel, but this is unconfirmed, and there were no reports of any injuries.

Of course, this one went viral on X.

And even made its way to the Kfm studios with The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie and Tarryn Lamb...

This wasn't the only piece of viral news to come from the East London leg of the tour...

As Siya Kolisi was greeting fans, a woman ran up to him and tried to kiss him, but was abruptly stopped by police with fans calling out the woman for her "inappropriate" behaviour.

RELATED: [WATCH] SOUTH AFRICANS CRITICISE WOMAN AFTER SHE ATTEMPTS TO KISS SIYA KOLISI


This article first appeared on KFM : [PIC] Springboks tour bus crashes into someone's stoep in East London




