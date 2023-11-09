Hollywood actors' strike officially ends after 118 days





US actors union Sag-Aftra has officially agreed to a “tentative deal” with studio bosses, putting an end to a historic 118-day strike.

Sag-Aftra says the strike officially ends on Thursday, 9 November, after an agreement was reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers (AMPTP), which represents Hollywood studios and production companies like Netflix, NBC Universal, and Paramount/CBS.

AMPTP says it is pleased to have reached an agreement and “looks forward to the industry resuming the work of telling great stories”.

It added that this deal gives Sag-Aftra “the biggest contract-on-contract gains in the history of the union”.

The union, which represented about 160 000 members, has been on strike since 14 July alongside the Writers Guild of America, calling for better pay and safeguards on the use of AI.

The strike action brought several productions to a standstill, including 'Avatar 3', 'Deadpool 3', 'Superman: Legacy', 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' and television series, 'The Last of Us', 'Emily in Paris', 'White Lotus' and 'Yellowstone'.

