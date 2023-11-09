Springbok royal Duane Vermeulen (37) retires from rugby





The Springbok, who hails from Mbombela in Mpumalanga, will remain rugby royalty for a long, long time.

Vermeulen ran onto the rugby field as a Springbok for the first time against Australia in Perth in 2012 and concluded his international journey in the successful 2023 Rugby World Cup Final against New Zealand.

Vermeulen gave 200% (rugby players can do that mos, lol!) in every game played, despite many injuries during his career.

Vermeulen played 76 Tests over 11 seasons in the No. 8 jersey, played three times at flanker and five times off the bench, scoring three tries for South Africa.

He also won the South Africa Rugby Player of the Year Award twice (2014 and 2020).

At a provincial level, Vermeulen and the late Springbok loose forward Theuns Stofberg are the only players who have won the Currie Cup with three different unions.

And on top of all that, Vermeulen remains family-focused.

As for what's next for the former Bok, there are rumours of Vermeulen becoming a backline coach for the Stormers - but nothing has been confirmed.

Mark Alexander (President of the South African Rugby Union) has praised Vermuelen for his "selfless sacrifice" and "massive impact" during his career.

Duane made a massive impression wherever he went, and looking at his achievements all over the world, it’s clear that he was not only a Springbok great, but a superb ambassador for South Africa. Mark Alexander, President - South African Rugby Union

Farewell messages are flooding rugby pages today as the fraternity and fans celebrate the legend's career.

Thank you to one of the real hard men of South African rugby - more here: https://t.co/MVuEjI2kLI 👏💪#Springboks #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/NF9vpWqznE ' Springboks (@Springboks) November 8, 2023

What a career from the @Springboks' Thor ⚡️



Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen has announced his retirement#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/nA6nSzh1Ry ' Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 8, 2023

Double Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen has announced his retirement 🇿🇦 8⃣ pic.twitter.com/qTg8TIhmZv ' SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) November 8, 2023

37-year-old veteran Duane Vermeulen officially retires after 76 Tests for the Springboks.



Take a bow 👏#Rugby #Springboks #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/77lnqQrQb1 ' RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) November 8, 2023

Without a doubt the greatest Springboks number eight ever! 🙌



Enjoy retirement, Duane Vermeulen. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZNRg1v9Io4 ' Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) November 8, 2023

South Africa is #StrongerTogether because of Vermeulen - thank you for your service, tries, sweat and sacrifice!

