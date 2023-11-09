Streaming issues? Report here
UIF fraud allegations involving millions: ANC opens case after top brass linked

9 November 2023 10:30 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Blade Nzimande
Fikile Mbalula
Thulas Nxesi
Enoch Godongwana
Sandton Police station

A businessman has in the public domain accused the ANC's top brass of soliciting a R500 million bribe from him through a R500 billion Unemployment Insurance Fund deal.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has opened a case of crimen injuria against businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba who accused the party’s top brass of soliciting a R500 million bribe from him.

In a recent interview with the newspaper Sunday World, Mdwaba said his company - Thuja Capital - was on the cusp of closing a R500 billion jobs project with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

Mdwaba said the deal failed because he refused to agree to pay kickbacks to the ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Labour and Employment Thulas Nxesi and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande.

Mbalula made his way to the Sandton Police Station to open the case against Mdwaba on Thursday morning.

He said Mdwaba’s allegations have impugned his credibility and that of the governing party.

“I’ve never had any prior and specific engagements with him. Never have I ever talked to anybody since I came into office about any UIF deal. I know nothing about this. I was woken up by people when this man was on TV just throwing my name saying the SG did this and that.”


This article first appeared on EWN : UIF fraud allegations involving millions: ANC opens case after top brass linked




