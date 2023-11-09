Residents to have say over reckless prisoner transportation at Pollsmoor meeting
Following years and numerous efforts by concerned members of the public regarding the reckless driving of Pollsmoor prisoner transport trucks, a Community Engagement meeting will be held at the Pollsmoor Prison in Tokai on Saturday 18 November from 10h30. Lester Kiewit speaks to Carol De Reucks.
A Community Engagement meeting will be held at the Pollsmoor Prison in Tokai this coming Saturday.
It's a sound platform for the community and residents, to raise any concerns they may have.
Among the concerns some residents are likely to raise is that of the reckless driving by vehicles transporting inmates and prisoners to and from the prison.
Concerned resident Carol De Reucks says it's been a problem for a long time:
The recklessness of these guys....driving through traffic lights, through pedestrian crossings while people are crossing...Carol De Reucks, Concerned resident
We understand the need for the lights and the sirens, but I hear them for two minutes from Muizenberg to Lakeside or from Lakeside to Steenberg...Carol De Reucks, Concerned resident
According to the office of the Western Cape police ombud, a report in 2020 following an investigation revealed that fifteen complainants were interviewed who had raised similar concerns.
That report revealed that several roads were impacted, including the M3, M5, Baden Powell Drive, Lakeside
Road, Tokai Road, and Steenberg Road.
Not only that, but the report detailed a case of culpable homicide and noted the death of one member of the public in 2008, who died after being involved in a collision with a vehicle transporting prisoners from Strand to Pollsmoor.
Recommendations were made for the Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service to act upon.
We've had them overtaking us on Baden Powell drive in heavy, heavy mist. You don't seen them, but you hear them. We can't see the car in front of us, yet they can overtake. It's ridiculous.Carol De Reucks, Concerned resident
The meeting will be held at the Pollsmoor Prison in Tokai on Saturday 18 November from 10h30.
SAPS will be represented by High Level officials as well as the Public Protector.
To ensure the Prison Security Protocols are adhered to, RSVP is compulsory via the Google Form. https://forms.gle/kwNAAMsovyTw85NC9
RELATED:Tik, cellphones, cash and sharp objects confiscated during Pollsmoor Prison raid
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?search=Pollsmoor+prison&title=Special:MediaSearch&go=Go&type=image
More from Local
Is the Buzzer Safety App the key to curbing exorbitant crime on Table Mountain?
Table Mountain saw almost one mugging per day in October.Read More
Massive safe space homeless shelter approved in Cape Town
A 300-bed homeless shelter has been approved for central Cape Town.Read More
Russia withdraws from two key treaties amid reports of hostility toward Israel
Russia has formally withdrawn from the The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE)Read More
It pays to be green: Cleantech leads BOOMING foreign direct investment in Africa
EY's Sandile Hlope says a green revolution is sweeping across Africa, driving foreign direct investment on the Continent.Read More
Battle heats up in 'toad against road' case in High Court
The Western Leopard Toad is an endangered species is endemic to the Western Cape.Read More
Ramped up Muizenberg anti-crime efforts are paying off say locals
Muizenberg Improvement district, says there has been a recent increase in anti-crime efforts, and that the efforts are paying off.Read More
Cape Town ramping up safety measures for tourists ahead of festive season
A number of tourists in Cape Town have become victims of crime after their GPS directs them onto dangerous routes.Read More
Back to school: 'Our communities need us' - retired teachers return to classroom
"Our communities need us" says Manenberg High principal Cameron Williams who returned to the school after having retired.Read More
SAPS confirms witness was gunned down outside Randburg Magistrates Court
A manhunt is underway for the suspect who shot and killed the witness moments before testifying in court.Read More