Residents to have say over reckless prisoner transportation at Pollsmoor meeting





Following years and numerous efforts by concerned members of the public regarding the reckless driving of Pollsmoor prisoner transport trucks, a Community Engagement meeting will be held at the Pollsmoor Prison in Tokai on Saturday 18 November from 10h30. Lester Kiewit speaks to Carol De Reucks.

It's a sound platform for the community and residents, to raise any concerns they may have.

Among the concerns some residents are likely to raise is that of the reckless driving by vehicles transporting inmates and prisoners to and from the prison.

Concerned resident Carol De Reucks says it's been a problem for a long time:

The recklessness of these guys....driving through traffic lights, through pedestrian crossings while people are crossing... Carol De Reucks, Concerned resident

We understand the need for the lights and the sirens, but I hear them for two minutes from Muizenberg to Lakeside or from Lakeside to Steenberg... Carol De Reucks, Concerned resident

According to the office of the Western Cape police ombud, a report in 2020 following an investigation revealed that fifteen complainants were interviewed who had raised similar concerns.

That report revealed that several roads were impacted, including the M3, M5, Baden Powell Drive, Lakeside

Road, Tokai Road, and Steenberg Road.

Not only that, but the report detailed a case of culpable homicide and noted the death of one member of the public in 2008, who died after being involved in a collision with a vehicle transporting prisoners from Strand to Pollsmoor.

Recommendations were made for the Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service to act upon.

We've had them overtaking us on Baden Powell drive in heavy, heavy mist. You don't seen them, but you hear them. We can't see the car in front of us, yet they can overtake. It's ridiculous. Carol De Reucks, Concerned resident

The meeting will be held at the Pollsmoor Prison in Tokai on Saturday 18 November from 10h30.

SAPS will be represented by High Level officials as well as the Public Protector.

To ensure the Prison Security Protocols are adhered to, RSVP is compulsory via the Google Form. https://forms.gle/kwNAAMsovyTw85NC9

