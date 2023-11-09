Navigating the complexities of adoption: ‘I am glad I did what I did’

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is the Buzzer Safety App the key to curbing exorbitant crime on Table Mountain? Table Mountain saw almost one mugging per day in October. 9 November 2023 4:11 PM
Massive safe space homeless shelter approved in Cape Town A 300-bed homeless shelter has been approved for central Cape Town. 9 November 2023 2:54 PM
Russia withdraws from two key treaties amid reports of hostility toward Israel Russia has formally withdrawn from the The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) 9 November 2023 1:38 PM
View all Local
UIF fraud allegations involving millions: ANC opens case after top brass linked A businessman has in the public domain accused the ANC's top brass of soliciting a R500 million bribe from him through a R500 bill... 9 November 2023 10:30 AM
Pandor explains October phone call to Hamas leader in Parliament Department of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said Hamas had requested her to call its leader becau... 9 November 2023 8:03 AM
King Charles III acknowledges colonial atrocities in Kenya. Now what? King Charles III’s recent apology is not an isolated event, but a reflection of the progress Kenya has made in seeking redress. 8 November 2023 2:03 PM
View all Politics
It pays to be green: Cleantech leads BOOMING foreign direct investment in Africa EY's Sandile Hlope says a green revolution is sweeping across Africa, driving foreign direct investment on the Continent. 9 November 2023 12:51 PM
Unfortunately no electric Volkswagen vehicles for South Africa anytime soon If VW were to go electric, CO2 emissions are predicted to increase by 30%. 9 November 2023 11:55 AM
Travel on a shoestring budget: How to maximise thrills while minimising bills You CAN enjoy a refreshing holiday break AND be mindful of your money. 9 November 2023 11:34 AM
View all Business
Children's screen time linked to potential heart damage – study While turning to technology to keep your kids entertained may be the easiest option, it may not be the healthiest. 9 November 2023 5:48 PM
Identity fraud on WhatsApp: why a two-step authentication should be a priority Hackers are becoming smarter and more sophisticated. Rather be safe than sorry. 9 November 2023 5:41 PM
You have a mental dictionary! Here’s how your brain stores and retrieves words Everyone already walks around with a dictionary – not the one on your phone, but the one in your head. 9 November 2023 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘I am without a team, and without a clearance’ – Xola Mlambo Midfielder Xola Mlambo says he has not played professionally with TS Galaxy in months. 9 November 2023 3:43 PM
"Rassie's already planning that triple world cup win" for 2027 - Sports Writer Greenaway explains why he believes that Rassie Erasmus can still improve the Springboks to get them to another World Cup victory. 9 November 2023 3:19 PM
[WATCH] Woman who hit Rachel Kolisi with rugby ball during trophy tour confesses ‘I did not mean to hit the first lady on the head.' 9 November 2023 11:09 AM
View all Sport
"Rassie's already planning that triple world cup win" for 2027 - Sports Writer Greenaway explains why he believes that Rassie Erasmus can still improve the Springboks to get them to another World Cup victory. 9 November 2023 3:19 PM
[WATCH] Woman who hit Rachel Kolisi with rugby ball during trophy tour confesses ‘I did not mean to hit the first lady on the head.' 9 November 2023 11:09 AM
Hollywood actors' strike officially ends after 118 days The US actors union has agreed to a deal with Hollywood studios to end the strike. 9 November 2023 8:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Robotic arm kills factory worker in South Korea The robotic arm failed to differentiate the worker from a box of vegetables. 9 November 2023 11:39 AM
Israel-Hamas: The vital difference between a humanitarian pause and a ceasefire The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has resisted all calls for a humanitarian pause and a ceasefire. 9 November 2023 11:02 AM
Ukrainian military aid dies after receiving explosives as a gift An aid to the Ukrainian military chief was killed after receiving a live grenade as a birthday present. 9 November 2023 10:07 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Navigating the complexities of adoption: ‘I am glad I did what I did’

9 November 2023 11:27 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Adoption

Adoption is an emotional process for everyone involved and can come with a number of challenges.

John Maytham speaks with Thabitha Dolamo, adoptive mother and professional businesswomen

Adoption can be a beautiful way to give children a chance for a better life and help people start a family.

However, the process can be difficult for the biological parents, the adoptive parents, and the adoptees.

The birth parents may feel grief, loss, guilt and regret around giving up their child.

For the adoptive parents there might be anxiety and insecurity, especially while adjusting to their new life and family dynamics.

Finally, for the child they may have issues with their identity and feelings of abandonment, and may have questions about their origins.

RELATED: Rewriting the fairy tale: Adoption is trauma stored in the limbic brain - expert

Dolamo made the decision to adopt after struggling with infertility, and there were challenges with how her family responded and cultural concerns.

It was a bit of an uncomfortable conversation to have because they felt the child won’t have a cultural belonging.

Thabitha Dolamo, Adoptive Mother

For me it was not an issue of culture. For me the more important thing was giving a child a chance to grow up in a proper family setup.

Thabitha Dolamo, Adoptive Mother

She adds that for her the most important person in this journey is her son and they need to take into account his needs and wants as he gets older.

RELATED: The complexities of transracial adoption in South Africa

We have been open about adoption since he was three… we did not want the term adoption introduced to him by someone else.

Thabitha Dolamo, Adoptive Mother

I am glad I did what I did because now he is having a normal life.

Thabitha Dolamo, Adoptive Mother
Copyright: fizkes/123rf
Copyright: fizkes/123rf

Dolamo says that if he wants to meet his biological family at the age of 18 they will go through councilling as a family to help him through that chapter of his life.

I cannot be selfish… he needs to understand where he comes from.

Thabitha Dolamo, Adoptive Mother

Listen to the interview above for more.




9 November 2023 11:27 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Adoption

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Andi Graf from Pixabay

Children's screen time linked to potential heart damage – study

9 November 2023 5:48 PM

While turning to technology to keep your kids entertained may be the easiest option, it may not be the healthiest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WhatsApp / Pixabay: HeikoAL

Identity fraud on WhatsApp: why a two-step authentication should be a priority

9 November 2023 5:41 PM

Hackers are becoming smarter and more sophisticated. Rather be safe than sorry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from The Conversation

You have a mental dictionary! Here’s how your brain stores and retrieves words

9 November 2023 3:41 PM

Everyone already walks around with a dictionary – not the one on your phone, but the one in your head.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© realcontent/123rf.com

Smoking weed could increase your risk of heart failure by more than 30%

9 November 2023 3:07 PM

Recent studies have revealed that smoking marijuana may increase your risk of heart attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pressed flowers / Pixabay: Ri_Ya

[PICS] 500-year-old pressed flowers reveals 'irreplaceable' secrets

9 November 2023 2:51 PM

"Dismissing them would be like dismissing our historical archives, our monuments or our art collections."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Bateleur / Pixabay: dawnydawny

Introducing the Bateleur: Bird of the Year 2024

9 November 2023 2:44 PM

Sadly, this bold and beautiful bird is regionally endangered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fahroni / 123rf

The rise and fall of antibiotics. What would a post-antibiotic world look like?

9 November 2023 2:39 PM

Antibiotics are a rare class of medication where treatment of one patient can potentially affect the outcome of other patients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Wavebreak Media Ltd/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Managing money in relationships: ‘Money comes with so much emotion’

9 November 2023 1:35 PM

Very few people in relationships make the exact same amount as their partner, which means finances are never straightforward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: vchalup

AI-generated faces look just as real, but your brain can tell the difference

9 November 2023 12:17 PM

Through advances of AI technology, synthetic faces now appear as real as genuine ones – if not more so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© yanukit/123rf.com

Australian farmer 'lucky to be alive' after biting back in crocodile attack

9 November 2023 11:38 AM

Chuck Norris for who?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PIC] Springboks tour bus crashes into someone's stoep in East London

Entertainment

[WATCH] Woman who hit Rachel Kolisi with rugby ball during trophy tour confesses

Entertainment Sport

UIF fraud allegations involving millions: ANC opens case after top brass linked

Politics

EWN Highlights

N1 assault: NPA says witnesses haven't requested state protection

9 November 2023 7:54 PM

Randburg court double murder: Four police officers being treated as suspects

9 November 2023 7:41 PM

Only a few parties gave input on framework for coalition govts - Mashatile

9 November 2023 7:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA