[WATCH] Woman who hit Rachel Kolisi with rugby ball during trophy tour confesses
What happens on the Springboks' trophy tour, stays on the Springboks' trophy tour... UNLESS people confess.
A video of Siya Kolisi’s wife Rachel Kolisi, AKA, South Africa's first lady being hit on the head by a flying rugby ball went viral during the Cape Town league of the Bokke's victory tour.
While Rachel was okay after this, the fan who launched the ball onto her head was left "mortified."
RELATED: [WATCH] RACHEL KOLISI TAKES A HIT AFTER SIYA MISSES RUGBY BALL THROWN BY FAN
The ball thrower officially identified herself on TikTok by confessing with a three-minute-ish video which she entitled "my deepest apologies" under the username @evahenry.
@eva.henryyy my deepest apologies #SAMA28 #fyp #foryoupage #southafrica #capetown #foryou #foryou #viraltiktok #fypシ #springbok #springbokrugby🏆 #siyakolisi🇿🇦 ♬ Lo-fi hip hop - NAO-K
The woman made it clear that it was not her intention to hit first lady Rachel on her head.
It was never my intention. I never meant to hit the first lady with a rugby ball... but it happened.@evahenry, TikToker
Of course, Mzansi is Mzasi and came through with the best responses with one user saying, "no girl, it wasn't your fault. Siya just didn't catch."
Safe to say, Mzansi accepts your apology, ma'am.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Woman who hit Rachel Kolisi with rugby ball during trophy tour confesses
Source : https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzMvdc_ocfr/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=6a59d211-d0f7-43e0-a5fb-2630ca8b5c28
