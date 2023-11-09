Cape Town ramping up safety measures for tourists ahead of festive season
John Maytham speaks with Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town Mayor.
Those who live in or are familiar with Cape Town know there are certain places that are not safe to go.
However, when you are a tourist who has just arrived at the airport you have no way of knowing that you are being led down a dangerous path.
A couple from Los Angeles were robbed at gunpoint because of this, and another American tourist was shot.
To deal with this threat against tourists the City of Cape Town is putting measures in place to protect tourist ahead of the festive season.
Hill-Lewis says that he has met with individuals from Google, and they will be putting up on screen warnings before certain areas to prevent tourists from going down dangerous roads.
He adds that tourism establishments should also advise travellers on how to be cautious in and around Cape Town.
Despite these tragic incidents, Hill Lewis says tourists should not be dissuaded from visiting Cape Town as many have wonderful experiences as tourists.
We are deploying an 80-strong team focused on tourist safety ahead of expected record-breaking visitor numbers in the Mother City this summer! 🌄👮♂️🚔' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) November 8, 2023
Today we began the deployment of these new officers dedicated to patrolling visitor hotspots around Cape Town 💪 pic.twitter.com/HTs4Y672Q5
We are dealing with a small number of terrible and tragic cases that have a disproportionate effect on our global image.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
Source : Kfm 94.5
