Robotic arm kills factory worker in South Korea

A man was crushed to death by a robot in South Korea after it failed to differentiate him from a box of vegetables.

The victim was reportedly inspecting the machine's sensor at a distribution center for agricultural produce.

The machine, normally used for loading boxes of peppers onto a pallet, grabbed the man’s arm, crushing his face and chest against a conveyor belt.

He later died in hospital.

On the one hand, yes industrial accident but on the other hand, there is a little bit of AI going on here given that it is only six months ago that another South Korean man in another factory was trapped by a robot and suffered serious injuries… is it enough AI or maybe too much AI? Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

