The rise and fall of antibiotics. What would a post-antibiotic world look like?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is the Buzzer Safety App the key to curbing exorbitant crime on Table Mountain? Table Mountain saw almost one mugging per day in October. 9 November 2023 4:11 PM
Massive safe space homeless shelter approved in Cape Town A 300-bed homeless shelter has been approved for central Cape Town. 9 November 2023 2:54 PM
Russia withdraws from two key treaties amid reports of hostility toward Israel Russia has formally withdrawn from the The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) 9 November 2023 1:38 PM
View all Local
UIF fraud allegations involving millions: ANC opens case after top brass linked A businessman has in the public domain accused the ANC's top brass of soliciting a R500 million bribe from him through a R500 bill... 9 November 2023 10:30 AM
Pandor explains October phone call to Hamas leader in Parliament Department of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said Hamas had requested her to call its leader becau... 9 November 2023 8:03 AM
King Charles III acknowledges colonial atrocities in Kenya. Now what? King Charles III’s recent apology is not an isolated event, but a reflection of the progress Kenya has made in seeking redress. 8 November 2023 2:03 PM
View all Politics
It pays to be green: Cleantech leads BOOMING foreign direct investment in Africa EY's Sandile Hlope says a green revolution is sweeping across Africa, driving foreign direct investment on the Continent. 9 November 2023 12:51 PM
Unfortunately no electric Volkswagen vehicles for South Africa anytime soon If VW were to go electric, CO2 emissions are predicted to increase by 30%. 9 November 2023 11:55 AM
Travel on a shoestring budget: How to maximise thrills while minimising bills You CAN enjoy a refreshing holiday break AND be mindful of your money. 9 November 2023 11:34 AM
View all Business
Children's screen time linked to potential heart damage – study While turning to technology to keep your kids entertained may be the easiest option, it may not be the healthiest. 9 November 2023 5:48 PM
Identity fraud on WhatsApp: why a two-step authentication should be a priority Hackers are becoming smarter and more sophisticated. Rather be safe than sorry. 9 November 2023 5:41 PM
You have a mental dictionary! Here’s how your brain stores and retrieves words Everyone already walks around with a dictionary – not the one on your phone, but the one in your head. 9 November 2023 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘I am without a team, and without a clearance’ – Xola Mlambo Midfielder Xola Mlambo says he has not played professionally with TS Galaxy in months. 9 November 2023 3:43 PM
"Rassie's already planning that triple world cup win" for 2027 - Sports Writer Greenaway explains why he believes that Rassie Erasmus can still improve the Springboks to get them to another World Cup victory. 9 November 2023 3:19 PM
[WATCH] Woman who hit Rachel Kolisi with rugby ball during trophy tour confesses ‘I did not mean to hit the first lady on the head.' 9 November 2023 11:09 AM
View all Sport
"Rassie's already planning that triple world cup win" for 2027 - Sports Writer Greenaway explains why he believes that Rassie Erasmus can still improve the Springboks to get them to another World Cup victory. 9 November 2023 3:19 PM
[WATCH] Woman who hit Rachel Kolisi with rugby ball during trophy tour confesses ‘I did not mean to hit the first lady on the head.' 9 November 2023 11:09 AM
Hollywood actors' strike officially ends after 118 days The US actors union has agreed to a deal with Hollywood studios to end the strike. 9 November 2023 8:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Robotic arm kills factory worker in South Korea The robotic arm failed to differentiate the worker from a box of vegetables. 9 November 2023 11:39 AM
Israel-Hamas: The vital difference between a humanitarian pause and a ceasefire The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has resisted all calls for a humanitarian pause and a ceasefire. 9 November 2023 11:02 AM
Ukrainian military aid dies after receiving explosives as a gift An aid to the Ukrainian military chief was killed after receiving a live grenade as a birthday present. 9 November 2023 10:07 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

The rise and fall of antibiotics. What would a post-antibiotic world look like?

9 November 2023 2:39 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Antibiotics
The Conversation

Antibiotics are a rare class of medication where treatment of one patient can potentially affect the outcome of other patients.

Article by Allen Cheng, Professor of Infectious Diseases, Monash University.

These days, we don’t think much about being able to access a course of antibiotics to head off an infection. But that wasn’t always the case – antibiotics have been available for less than a century.

Before that, patients would die of relatively trivial infections that became more serious. Some serious infections, such as those involving the heart valves, were inevitably fatal.

Other serious infections, such as tuberculosis, weren’t always fatal. Up to a half of people died within a year with the most severe forms, but some people recovered without treatment and the remainder had ongoing chronic infection that slowly ate away at the body over many years.

Once we had antibiotics, the outcomes for these infections were much better.

Life (and death) before antibiotics

You’ve probably heard of Alexander Fleming’s accidental discovery of penicillin, when fungal spores landed on a plate with bacteria left over a long weekend in 1928.

But the first patient to receive penicillin was an instructive example of the impact of treatment. In 1941, Constable Albert Alexander had a scratch on his face that had become infected.

He was hospitalised but despite various treatments, the infection progressed to involve his head. This required removing one of his eyes.

In 1941, Albert Alexander was hospitalised with a severe infection / Pexels: Jonathan Borba
In 1941, Albert Alexander was hospitalised with a severe infection / Pexels: Jonathan Borba

Howard Florey, the Australian pharmacologist then working in Oxford, was concerned penicillin could be toxic in humans. Therefore, he felt it was only ethical to give this new drug to a patient in a desperate condition.

Constable Alexander was given the available dose of penicillin. Within the first day, his condition had started to improve.

But back then, penicillin was difficult to produce. One way of extending the limited supply was to “recycle” penicillin that was excreted in the patient’s urine. Despite this, supplies ran out by the fifth day of Alexander’s treatment.

Without further treatment, the infection again took hold. Constable Alexander eventually died a month later.

We now face a world where we are potentially running out of antibiotics – not because of difficulties manufacturing them, but because they’re losing their effectiveness.

What do we use antibiotics for?

We currently use antibiotics in humans and animals for a variety of reasons. Antibiotics reduce the duration of illness and the chance of death from infection. They also prevent infections in people who are at high risk, such as patients undergoing surgery and those with weakened immune systems.

But antibiotics aren’t always used appropriately. Studies consistently show a dose or two will adequately prevent infections after surgery, but antibiotics are often continued for several days unnecessarily. And sometimes we use the wrong type of antibiotic.

Surveys have found 22% of antimicrobial use in hospitals is inappropriate.

Copyright: fahroni / 123rf
Copyright: fahroni / 123rf

In some situations, this is understandable. Infections in different body sites are usually due to different types of bacteria. When the diagnosis isn’t certain, we often err on the side of caution by giving broad spectrum antibiotics to make sure we have active treatments for all possible infections, until further information becomes available.

In other situations, there is a degree of inertia. If the patient is improving, doctors tend to simply continue the same treatment, rather than change to more appropriate choice.

In general practice, the issue of diagnostic uncertainty and therapeutic inertia are often magnified. Patients who recover after starting antibiotics don’t usually require tests or come back for review, so there is no easy way of knowing if the antibiotic was actually required.

Antibiotic prescribing can be more complex again if patients are expecting “a pill for every ill”. While doctors are generally good at educating patients when antibiotics are not likely to work (for example, for viral infections), without confirmatory tests there can always be a lingering doubt in the minds of both doctors and patients. Or sometimes the patient goes elsewhere to find a prescription.

For other infections, resistance can develop if treatments aren’t given for long enough. This is particularly the case for tuberculosis, caused by a slow growing bacterium that requires a particularly long course of antibiotics to cure.

As in humans, antibiotics are also used to prevent and treat infections in animals. However, a proportion of antibiotics are used for growth promotion. In Australia, an estimated 60% of antibiotics were used in animals between 2005-2010, despite growth-promotion being phased out.

Why is overuse a problem?

Bacteria become resistant to the effect of antibiotics through natural selection – those that survive exposure to antibiotics are the strains that have a mechanism to evade their effects.

For example, antibiotics are sometimes given to prevent recurrent urinary tract infections, but a consequence, any infection that does develop tends to be with resistant bacteria.

When resistance to the commonly used first-line antibiotics occurs, we often need to reach deeper into the bag to find other effective treatments.

Some of these last-line antibiotics are those that had been superseded because they had serious side effects or couldn’t be given conveniently as tablets.

New drugs for some bacteria have been developed, but many are much more expensive than older ones.

Treating antibiotics as a valuable resource

The concept of antibiotics as a valuable resource has led to the concept of “antimicrobial stewardship”, with programs to promote the responsible use of antibiotics. It’s a similar concept to environmental stewardship to prevent climate change and environmental degradation.

Antibiotics are a rare class of medication where treatment of one patient can potentially affect the outcome of other patients, through the transmission of antibiotic resistant bacteria. Therefore, like efforts to combat climate change, antibiotic stewardship relies on changing individual actions to benefit the broader community.

© scukrov/123rf.com
© scukrov/123rf.com

Like climate change, antibiotic resistance is a complex problem when seen in a broader context. Studies have linked resistance to the values and priorities of governments such as corruption and infrastructure, including the availability of electricity and public services. This highlights that there are broader “causes of the causes”, such as public spending on sanitation and health care.

Other studies have suggested individuals need to be considered within the broader social and institutional influences on prescribing behaviour. Like all human behaviour, antibiotic prescribing is complicated, and factors like what doctors feel is “normal” prescribing, whether junior staff feel they can challenge senior doctors, and even their political views may be important.

There are also issues with the economic model for developing new antibiotics. When a new antibiotic is first approved for use, the first reaction for prescribers is not to use it, whether to ensure it retains its effectiveness or because it is often very expensive.

However, this doesn’t really encourage the development of new antibiotics, particularly when pharma research and development budgets can easily be diverted to developing drugs for conditions patients take for years, rather than a few days.

The slow moving pandemic of resistance

If we fail to act, we are looking at an almost unthinkable scenario where antibiotics no longer work and we are cast back into the dark ages of medicine.

David Cameron, former UK Prime Minister

Antibiotic resistance is already a problem. Almost all infectious diseases physicians have had the dreaded call about patients with infections that were essentially untreatable, or where they had to scramble to find supplies of long-forgotten last-line antibiotics.

There are already hospitals in some parts of the world that have had to carefully consider whether it’s still viable to treat cancers, because of the high risk of infections with antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

A global study estimated that in 2019, almost 5 million deaths occurred with an infection involving antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Some 1.3 million would not have occurred if the bacteria were not resistant.

The UK’s 2014 O'Neill report predicted deaths from antimicrobial resistance could rise to 10 million deaths each year, and cost 2-3.5% of global GDP, by 2050 based on trends at that time.

Doctor's waiting room / Pixabay: geralt
Doctor's waiting room / Pixabay: geralt

What can we do about it?

There is a lot we can do to prevent antibiotic resistance. We can:

  • raise awareness that many infections will get better by themselves, and don’t necessarily need antibiotics
  • use the antibiotics we have more appropriately and for as short a time as possible, supported by co-ordinated clinical and public policy, and national oversight
  • monitor for infections due to resistant bacterial to inform control policies
  • reduce the inappropriate use of antibiotics in animals, such as growth promotion
  • reduce cross-transmission of resistant organisms in hospitals and in the community
  • prevent infections by other means, such as clean water, sanitation, hygiene and vaccines
  • continue developing new antibiotics and alternatives to antibiotics and ensure the right incentives are in place to encourage a continuous pipeline of new drugs.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.




9 November 2023 2:39 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Antibiotics
The Conversation

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Andi Graf from Pixabay

Children's screen time linked to potential heart damage – study

9 November 2023 5:48 PM

While turning to technology to keep your kids entertained may be the easiest option, it may not be the healthiest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WhatsApp / Pixabay: HeikoAL

Identity fraud on WhatsApp: why a two-step authentication should be a priority

9 November 2023 5:41 PM

Hackers are becoming smarter and more sophisticated. Rather be safe than sorry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from The Conversation

You have a mental dictionary! Here’s how your brain stores and retrieves words

9 November 2023 3:41 PM

Everyone already walks around with a dictionary – not the one on your phone, but the one in your head.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© realcontent/123rf.com

Smoking weed could increase your risk of heart failure by more than 30%

9 November 2023 3:07 PM

Recent studies have revealed that smoking marijuana may increase your risk of heart attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pressed flowers / Pixabay: Ri_Ya

[PICS] 500-year-old pressed flowers reveals 'irreplaceable' secrets

9 November 2023 2:51 PM

"Dismissing them would be like dismissing our historical archives, our monuments or our art collections."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Bateleur / Pixabay: dawnydawny

Introducing the Bateleur: Bird of the Year 2024

9 November 2023 2:44 PM

Sadly, this bold and beautiful bird is regionally endangered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Wavebreak Media Ltd/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Managing money in relationships: ‘Money comes with so much emotion’

9 November 2023 1:35 PM

Very few people in relationships make the exact same amount as their partner, which means finances are never straightforward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: vchalup

AI-generated faces look just as real, but your brain can tell the difference

9 November 2023 12:17 PM

Through advances of AI technology, synthetic faces now appear as real as genuine ones – if not more so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© yanukit/123rf.com

Australian farmer 'lucky to be alive' after biting back in crocodile attack

9 November 2023 11:38 AM

Chuck Norris for who?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© torwai/123rf.com

Travel on a shoestring budget: How to maximise thrills while minimising bills

9 November 2023 11:34 AM

You CAN enjoy a refreshing holiday break AND be mindful of your money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PIC] Springboks tour bus crashes into someone's stoep in East London

Entertainment

[WATCH] Woman who hit Rachel Kolisi with rugby ball during trophy tour confesses

Entertainment Sport

UIF fraud allegations involving millions: ANC opens case after top brass linked

Politics

EWN Highlights

N1 assault: NPA says witnesses haven't requested state protection

9 November 2023 7:54 PM

Randburg court double murder: Four police officers being treated as suspects

9 November 2023 7:41 PM

Only a few parties gave input on framework for coalition govts - Mashatile

9 November 2023 7:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA