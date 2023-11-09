Australian farmer 'lucky to be alive' after biting back in crocodile attack
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on trending news like a farmer who escaped from a crocodile attack in Australia. Skip to 3.17 for the details.
See you later alligator? No, you won't - not if your name is Colin Deveraux.
Deveraux, a cattle farmer from Australia was caught and shaken around "like a rag doll" in a lake between the teeth of a saltwater crocodile... and survived!
Gilchrist confirms that the cattle farmer found himself at the side of a lake in the Northern Territory before a crocodile latched on to his leg and dragged him into the lake.
How did Deveraux survive? By biting the crocodile back on its eyelid.
After this, the crocodile let go then chased Deveraux who "must've ran faster than Usain Bolt" and escaped with his life and a bloody leg, says Gilchrist.
Deveraux says the crocodile tasted "leathery."
The crocodile biter spent a month in hospital recovering from the attack.
Gilchrist admires Deveraux's fight...
Wow, the presence of mind, toughness, the resilience - they make them different in Australia.Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
