Ramped up Muizenberg anti-crime efforts are paying off say locals
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jesse Adonis, director for public safety in the Muizenberg Improvement District, about what they are doing differently that has seen recent breakthroughs including busting a car theft and housebreaking syndicate.
It's one of the most popular beaches in the Mother City, even in the province and with the summer season soon upon us it will also be among the busiest.
But inevitably, with the increase in visitors, so to the area will likely see an increase in crime.
But The Muizenberg Improvement district, says there has been a recent increase in anti-crime efforts, and they are paying off.
Jesse Adonis explains that there have been two separate security concerns. The first being dismantling and eradicating a syndicate of 'car theives':
[they've been] casing the area over the past couple of months and we've managed to nab about seven or eight of these groups of men.Jesse Adonis, Director for Public Safety in the Muizenberg Improvement District
When we talk about the 'car ring', of men in the middle of the night coming to case vehicles...they are in no shape or form residents or locals of any of our communities close by.Jesse Adonis, Director for Public Safety in the Muizenberg Improvement District
The second issue, says Adonis, involves petty crime and involves those posing as car guards.
[They are] either posing as actual car guards or wearing car guard bibs.Jesse Adonis, Director for Public Safety in the Muizenberg Improvement District
These individuals, Adonis, tend to be more opportunist:
You know bin picking, picking locks of cars, trying to break into residences when people are not home.Jesse Adonis, Director for Public Safety in the Muizenberg Improvement District
Adonis says there is also an important distinction to be made between chronic homelessness and opportunistic homelessness.
He says the challenge is determining what help can give be given to those who need it and then to 'isolate those who are 'bad actors in the community'.
Source : https://ewn.co.za
More from Local
Is the Buzzer Safety App the key to curbing exorbitant crime on Table Mountain?
Table Mountain saw almost one mugging per day in October.Read More
Massive safe space homeless shelter approved in Cape Town
A 300-bed homeless shelter has been approved for central Cape Town.Read More
Russia withdraws from two key treaties amid reports of hostility toward Israel
Russia has formally withdrawn from the The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE)Read More
It pays to be green: Cleantech leads BOOMING foreign direct investment in Africa
EY's Sandile Hlope says a green revolution is sweeping across Africa, driving foreign direct investment on the Continent.Read More
Battle heats up in 'toad against road' case in High Court
The Western Leopard Toad is an endangered species is endemic to the Western Cape.Read More
Cape Town ramping up safety measures for tourists ahead of festive season
A number of tourists in Cape Town have become victims of crime after their GPS directs them onto dangerous routes.Read More
Back to school: 'Our communities need us' - retired teachers return to classroom
"Our communities need us" says Manenberg High principal Cameron Williams who returned to the school after having retired.Read More
SAPS confirms witness was gunned down outside Randburg Magistrates Court
A manhunt is underway for the suspect who shot and killed the witness moments before testifying in court.Read More
Residents to have say over reckless prisoner transportation at Pollsmoor meeting
The meeting will be held at the Pollsmoor Prison in Tokai on Saturday 18 November from 10h30.Read More