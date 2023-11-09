Ramped up Muizenberg anti-crime efforts are paying off say locals





Lester Kiewit speaks to Jesse Adonis, director for public safety in the Muizenberg Improvement District, about what they are doing differently that has seen recent breakthroughs including busting a car theft and housebreaking syndicate.

It's one of the most popular beaches in the Mother City, even in the province and with the summer season soon upon us it will also be among the busiest.

But inevitably, with the increase in visitors, so to the area will likely see an increase in crime.

But The Muizenberg Improvement district, says there has been a recent increase in anti-crime efforts, and they are paying off.

Jesse Adonis explains that there have been two separate security concerns. The first being dismantling and eradicating a syndicate of 'car theives':

[they've been] casing the area over the past couple of months and we've managed to nab about seven or eight of these groups of men. Jesse Adonis, Director for Public Safety in the Muizenberg Improvement District

When we talk about the 'car ring', of men in the middle of the night coming to case vehicles...they are in no shape or form residents or locals of any of our communities close by. Jesse Adonis, Director for Public Safety in the Muizenberg Improvement District

The second issue, says Adonis, involves petty crime and involves those posing as car guards.

[They are] either posing as actual car guards or wearing car guard bibs. Jesse Adonis, Director for Public Safety in the Muizenberg Improvement District

These individuals, Adonis, tend to be more opportunist:

You know bin picking, picking locks of cars, trying to break into residences when people are not home. Jesse Adonis, Director for Public Safety in the Muizenberg Improvement District

Adonis says there is also an important distinction to be made between chronic homelessness and opportunistic homelessness.

He says the challenge is determining what help can give be given to those who need it and then to 'isolate those who are 'bad actors in the community'.