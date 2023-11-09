[PICS] 500-year-old pressed flowers reveals 'irreplaceable' secrets





500-year-old cache of pressed flowers is revealing fascinating insights into the link between the climate crisis and human migration.

Picked between 1551 and 1586 by the Renaissance naturalist Ulisse Aldrovandi, its said to be "one of the richest collections of its time".

While the number of species have increased since the 1500s, researchers believe that the quality of flora has decreased, including the decline in many rarer species.

"The importance of this herbarium is inestimable," said researchers in response to Aldrovandi’s herbarium made up of 15 books, each with up to 580 specimens.

According to Dr Fabrizio Buldrini, lead researcher from the University of Bologna, the discovery has shone a light on the importance of records of dried flowers.

Buldrini said: "A recent scientific trend is to dismiss these collections, which are regarded as dusty, cumbersome, unnecessary burdens – very expensive to stock and maintain and practically of no use for modern research. There is nothing more wrong: herbaria are indispensable and irreplaceable databanks for many research fields."

She added that "Dismissing them would be like dismissing our historical archives, our monuments or our art collections."

The herbarium of Ulisse Aldrovandi. Image: The Royal Society Publishing

Back then in the 1500s you wouldn't have been able to do a lot of research on; we wouldn't have had the tools then. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

500 years in the greater scheme of earth is a blip. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

