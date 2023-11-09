Battle heats up in 'toad against road' case in High Court





Lester Kiewit speaks to Alison Faraday of ToadNuts about the legal battle brought by Noordhoek Environmental Action Group to prevent the City of Cape Town from building a new road in the area which would threaten the habitat of the endangered Leopard Toad.

Image of endangered Western Leopard Toad - Toadnuts on Facebook

It's three months since the City of Cape Town announced that a sixth travel tunnel for an endangered toad species in the Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve had been completed.

The Western Leopard Toad Underpass Project is aimed at helping the endangered amphibians move around under the road so that they don't get hit by cars.

Now a case which began almost twenty years ago has returned to the High Court and sees local activists fighting the City of Cape Town over the building of a road they say will have a negative impact on the local amphibians.

The Western Leopard Toad is an endangered species is endemic to the Western Cape.

Alison Faraday is co-founder of ToadNUTs - a volunteer organisation dedicated to saving the toads from extinction and also fighting to save their habitat as well.

In a bid to save the Leopard Toad, the Noordhoek Environmental Action Group (NEAG), is challenging both the 2019 Environmental Authorisation (EA) issued for new section of road and the also the dismissal in 2020 of their appeal against it.

Our view really is that roads do not belong in wetlands and that's why we have protection against that. The NEMA Act says that you need to proceed with a precautionary principle if you're going to do anything like that. Alison Faraday, Co-founder ToadNuts

We do have great sympathy for people stuck in traffic...but we do not want a road that is going to obliterate three crucial breeding ponds for the Western Leopard Toad. Alison Faraday, Co-founder ToadNuts

