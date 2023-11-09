"Rassie's already planning that triple world cup win" for 2027 - Sports Writer





Lester Kiewit speaks to Mike Greenaway, IOL sport writer, about why he believes Rassie Erasmus can improve the Springboks for the Rugby World Cup because he "almost guarantees that Rassie will take the Boks to the 2027 World Cup."

Greenaway says that "Rassie's already planning a triple world cup win" for 2027 as Rassie returns as head coach for the Springboks.

The sports writer says that Rassie can definitely succeed if the team does more training than they have for the 2019 and 2023 World Cups.

In 2019, the Springboks won while Rassie took over a year before the World Cup started, coaching the players to a win which was "a rush job."

Then, Rassie prepped for the 2023 World Cup which was another "rushed job" since losing two years of training time because of COVID's lockdown.

Rassie basically, "got enough depth and positions in just 18 months to win a rugby world cup", imagine what he'll accomplish training the team for the entire four years for 2027, says Greenaway.

For 2027 and considering that everything goes according to plan, Rassie has a proper four years to plan and strategise and not do a rushed job so when we get to the next Rugby World Cup in 2027 in Australia, we'll be much better prepared than the Bok teams who won in 2019 and 2023. Mike Greenaway, Sports Writer - IOL

Greenaway says that while Rassie is employed as the Director of Rugby and Head Coach for South Africa's national team, the title behind his name "doesn't matter" because whatever he does, he'll put his all into it.

Rassie's the head coach and director of SARU and has always been flexible but Rassie does what Rassie does. The title behind his name doesn't matter, he will still be very much hands on. Mike Greenaway, Sports Writer - IOL

Greenaway says that Rassie will pull out all the stops to make history again with a triple World Cup win for Mzansi.

He is a guy with great ambition and pride in the Springboks and will pull out all the stops to pull out all the hat-tricks to win that three In a row. Mike Greenaway, Sports Writer - IOL

Of course, this all starts with selecting a new management team since Jacques Nienaber will need to be replaced after his move to Leinster - a powerhouse Irish club.

Overall, South Africa backs Rassie and can't wait to see what he does with the 2027 team.

