Russia withdraws from two key treaties amid reports of hostility toward Israel
Lester Kiewit is joined by Irina Filatova, Professor Emeritus and Senior Research Associate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Within the last week Russia has withdrawn from two key international treaties.
The Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE)and the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), which outlaws all nuclear weapon tests,
In announcing its exit, from the CFE Moscow says claimed the expansion of US-led NATO had made the pact untenable.
Irina Filatova, is Professor Emeritus and Senior Research Associate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
She explains what the withdrawals mean in respect of international relations:
What this means? The answer is not very much. The treaty - It is called the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) - was signed in 1990...but ratified only two years later and that is the first time that Russia decided to pull out of it.Irina Filatova, Professor Emeritus and Senior Research Associate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal
Filatova says Russia froze its activation in the pact in 2007 and active participation stopped eight years ago:
Putin says it is the expansion of NATO which is to blame for his decisionIrina Filatova, Professor Emeritus and Senior Research Associate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal
So two treaties which regulated the relations between East and West, Russia has now ended.Irina Filatova, Professor Emeritus and Senior Research Associate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal
Meanwhile, a number of international media are reporting on Russia's increasingly hostility towards Israel in light on the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
Howevre Filatova, says it more about Russia's allegiance to its military ally, Iran.
It relations with Muslims in its own territory and internationally is very important to Russia and particularity Iran is very important to Russia.Irina Filatova, Professor Emeritus and Senior Research Associate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal
It's a very important ally which supplies it with arms and supports it internationally and I think Russia's unequivocal support of Hamas is the result of its need for the good relations with Iran.Irina Filatova, Professor Emeritus and Senior Research Associate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal
