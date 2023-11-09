Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend
Bruce Whitfield interviews Darren Levy, CEO of vida e caffè, on The Money Show.
Popular coffee chain vida e caffè serves up a range of bespoke blends and single origin coffees along with its home blend, Estrela.
Now the coffee shop franchise has launched a new 100% South African seasonal blend.
Vida says the Arabica coffee it's named 'RedBerry' is grown in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.
Bruce Whitfield chats to vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and asks whether this move signifies a shift in coffee growing in South Africa.
We're seeing the beginning of another positive cycle in the industry, Levy predicts.
Unbeknownst to many, coffee started to be grown in the late 1800s here. It's been through various cycles... in the late 1980s there were roughly about 2 000 hectares of coffee in the country and it's dropped down now to under 100 on the back of various economic and social challenges.Darren Levy, CEO - vida e caffè
We saw the opportunity to reignite that coffee-growing industry through getting behind and launching this 100% SA blend called RedBerry.Darren Levy, CEO - vida e caffè
While it is still very small, the potential is enormous Levy says.
There's an amazing group of growers - mostly in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, who are ready to do whatever they can, provided they've got the demand from organisations such as ourselves and hopefully many others. Certainly we're very happy with the quality and what we've managed to produce here, together.Darren Levy, CEO - vida e caffè
Olà coffee lovers! We're thrilled to launch our new 100% South African seasonal blend, RedBerry, nationally. RedBerry is cultivated in the lush regions of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. Ask for RedBerry today. Available alongside Estrela. #lifeandcoffee #proudlysouthafricancoffee pic.twitter.com/xCz65r5ebG' vida e caffè (@vidaecaffe) November 8, 2023
