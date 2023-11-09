Streaming issues? Report here
Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend

9 November 2023 9:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Darren Levy, CEO of vida e caffè, on The Money Show.

Image - vida e caffè on Facebook
Image - vida e caffè on Facebook

Popular coffee chain vida e caffè serves up a range of bespoke blends and single origin coffees along with its home blend, Estrela.

Now the coffee shop franchise has launched a new 100% South African seasonal blend.

Vida says the Arabica coffee it's named 'RedBerry' is grown in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

Bruce Whitfield chats to vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and asks whether this move signifies a shift in coffee growing in South Africa.

We're seeing the beginning of another positive cycle in the industry, Levy predicts.

Unbeknownst to many, coffee started to be grown in the late 1800s here. It's been through various cycles... in the late 1980s there were roughly about 2 000 hectares of coffee in the country and it's dropped down now to under 100 on the back of various economic and social challenges.

Darren Levy, CEO - vida e caffè

We saw the opportunity to reignite that coffee-growing industry through getting behind and launching this 100% SA blend called RedBerry.

Darren Levy, CEO - vida e caffè

While it is still very small, the potential is enormous Levy says.

There's an amazing group of growers - mostly in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, who are ready to do whatever they can, provided they've got the demand from organisations such as ourselves and hopefully many others. Certainly we're very happy with the quality and what we've managed to produce here, together.

Darren Levy, CEO - vida e caffè

Listen to the positive interview at the top of the article




