Is the Buzzer Safety App the key to curbing exorbitant crime on Table Mountain?
Pippa Hudson interviews Andy Davies, Chairperson of Friends of Table Mountain.
While Table Mountain remains a fan favourite for both tourists and locals, criminal activity along many trails is still rife.
In October, there was a mugging almost every single day, says Davies.
Naturally, this has sparked conversations about how the crime can be curbed, one being making use of the Buzzer Safety App.
How it works:
Users can get help in an emergency by pushing the SOS button and if your community is connected to a professional responder, they will be "en route the moment your SOS is received".
In scenarios where there isn't an immediate emergency, they can report or send information on a situation:
- Suspicious: This could be any suspicious activity from a person or vehicle
- Fire: You are able to report smoke for fire coming from green area or a home
- Municipal: Alert responders or community to damaged roads, faulty street lights or burst water pipes
- Medical: Receive medical help by sending out an alert to your community
- Crime: Report any criminal activity
- Traffic: Alert any traffic accidents
- Wildlife: Report snakes or baboons
The "one-stop shop" will inform the South African Police (Saps), as well as SANparks.
While the app can be incredibly useful, Davies says that the responsibility to address and curb crime lies with the national park.
To download Buzzer Safety App, click here.
The month of October was particularly bad.Andy Davies, Chairperson – Friends of Table Mountain
We need to see more boots on the ground.Andy Davies, Chairperson – Friends of Table Mountain
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
