"Where's City's commitment to long-term, well-located, affordable housing?"





Lester Kiewit speaks to Ndifuna Ukwazi attorney Jonty Cogger, about the eviction of Maynard Street residents living in two City-owned properties now being auctioned? Should they have more rights, and opportunities provided by the city other than being kicked out?

In two weeks time the hammer is set to fall on two City owned properties in Maynard Street in Gardens.

The inhabitants of one of the houses they've been living there for close to forty years.

She tearfully told Ground Up, "how are we supposed to just pack up and leave? Where will we go?"

But the City says he properties form part of a de-proclaimed road scheme and that a notice of intention to sell the property was hand delivered on 11 October and signed by the occupant.

Jonty Cogger, is an attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre:

I think the question is, how do you successfully manage city-owned stock in a way that ensures security of tenure for well-located housing stock. Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

What Ndifuna Ukwazi is concerned about is, why does the City jump straight to selling off their housing stock where they haven't been managing them properly? Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

Where is the long term commitment to providing long-term, well-located, affordable housing, even if it's just for a handful of families? Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

