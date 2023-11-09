



Robert Marawa catches up with superstar midfielder, Xola Mlambo.

From NWU to Cape Town All Stars, Jomo Cosmos, Orlando Pirates, AmaZulu, and TS Galaxy, Mlambo has had a talented career.

But even with all that talent, he has had an unlucky streak.

The 32-year-old says it had been a “dire situation” that might be coming to an end soon, paving the way for new opportunities.

He has not professionally kicked a football for several months.

His last game with TS Galaxy was against Sekhukhune United earlier this year in May.

[After that] we were going to play a home game in Mpumalanga, so we had a training session… so my name wasn’t on the list… as per usual, you don’t question when you are taken out of the team, chances are maybe you did not perform well enough to be selected… then I received a message from the team manager saying that the coach says I mustn’t come back to join the team. Xola Mlambo, footballer

Mlambo says he was given a separate program and began training alone until the season ended.

I am seemingly as it is without a team, [and] without a clearance on my hand, sadly… But because I am not part of them and I am not being paid by them, nothing has been happening. Xola Mlambo, footballer

He adds that he was initially told his contract would be terminated, and accepted that, but other matters had to be resolved.

It was a negotiation between the two parties as to how they wanted to terminate the contract, but we did not reach an agreement… It is [painful]… this is a difficult situation, being denied an opportunity to be doing what you love, something that you have been doing for almost your entire life, it’s saddening. Xola Mlambo, footballer

Watch the full interview below (skip to 11:52):

This article first appeared on 947 : ‘I am without a team, and without a clearance’ – Xola Mlambo