You have a mental dictionary! Here’s how your brain stores and retrieves words

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is the Buzzer Safety App the key to curbing exorbitant crime on Table Mountain? Table Mountain saw almost one mugging per day in October. 9 November 2023 4:11 PM
Massive safe space homeless shelter approved in Cape Town A 300-bed homeless shelter has been approved for central Cape Town. 9 November 2023 2:54 PM
Russia withdraws from two key treaties amid reports of hostility toward Israel Russia has formally withdrawn from the The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) 9 November 2023 1:38 PM
View all Local
UIF fraud allegations involving millions: ANC opens case after top brass linked A businessman has in the public domain accused the ANC's top brass of soliciting a R500 million bribe from him through a R500 bill... 9 November 2023 10:30 AM
Pandor explains October phone call to Hamas leader in Parliament Department of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said Hamas had requested her to call its leader becau... 9 November 2023 8:03 AM
King Charles III acknowledges colonial atrocities in Kenya. Now what? King Charles III’s recent apology is not an isolated event, but a reflection of the progress Kenya has made in seeking redress. 8 November 2023 2:03 PM
View all Politics
It pays to be green: Cleantech leads BOOMING foreign direct investment in Africa EY's Sandile Hlope says a green revolution is sweeping across Africa, driving foreign direct investment on the Continent. 9 November 2023 12:51 PM
Unfortunately no electric Volkswagen vehicles for South Africa anytime soon If VW were to go electric, CO2 emissions are predicted to increase by 30%. 9 November 2023 11:55 AM
Travel on a shoestring budget: How to maximise thrills while minimising bills You CAN enjoy a refreshing holiday break AND be mindful of your money. 9 November 2023 11:34 AM
View all Business
Children's screen time linked to potential heart damage – study While turning to technology to keep your kids entertained may be the easiest option, it may not be the healthiest. 9 November 2023 5:48 PM
Identity fraud on WhatsApp: why a two-step authentication should be a priority Hackers are becoming smarter and more sophisticated. Rather be safe than sorry. 9 November 2023 5:41 PM
You have a mental dictionary! Here’s how your brain stores and retrieves words Everyone already walks around with a dictionary – not the one on your phone, but the one in your head. 9 November 2023 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘I am without a team, and without a clearance’ – Xola Mlambo Midfielder Xola Mlambo says he has not played professionally with TS Galaxy in months. 9 November 2023 3:43 PM
"Rassie's already planning that triple world cup win" for 2027 - Sports Writer Greenaway explains why he believes that Rassie Erasmus can still improve the Springboks to get them to another World Cup victory. 9 November 2023 3:19 PM
[WATCH] Woman who hit Rachel Kolisi with rugby ball during trophy tour confesses ‘I did not mean to hit the first lady on the head.' 9 November 2023 11:09 AM
View all Sport
"Rassie's already planning that triple world cup win" for 2027 - Sports Writer Greenaway explains why he believes that Rassie Erasmus can still improve the Springboks to get them to another World Cup victory. 9 November 2023 3:19 PM
[WATCH] Woman who hit Rachel Kolisi with rugby ball during trophy tour confesses ‘I did not mean to hit the first lady on the head.' 9 November 2023 11:09 AM
Hollywood actors' strike officially ends after 118 days The US actors union has agreed to a deal with Hollywood studios to end the strike. 9 November 2023 8:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Robotic arm kills factory worker in South Korea The robotic arm failed to differentiate the worker from a box of vegetables. 9 November 2023 11:39 AM
Israel-Hamas: The vital difference between a humanitarian pause and a ceasefire The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has resisted all calls for a humanitarian pause and a ceasefire. 9 November 2023 11:02 AM
Ukrainian military aid dies after receiving explosives as a gift An aid to the Ukrainian military chief was killed after receiving a live grenade as a birthday present. 9 November 2023 10:07 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

You have a mental dictionary! Here’s how your brain stores and retrieves words

9 November 2023 3:41 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Mental health
The Conversation
brain health

Everyone already walks around with a dictionary – not the one on your phone, but the one in your head.

This article is published courtesy of The Conversation with Nichol Castro, an Assistant Professor of Communicative Disorders and Sciences, University at Buffalo.

The days of having a dictionary on your bookshelf are numbered. But that’s OK, because everyone already walks around with a dictionary – not the one on your phone, but the one in your head.

Just like a physical dictionary, your mental dictionary contains information about words. This includes the letters, sounds and meaning, or semantics, of words, as well as information about parts of speech and how you can fit words together to form grammatical sentences. Your mental dictionary is also like a thesaurus. It can help you connect words and see how they might be similar in meaning, sound or spelling.

RELATED: AI-GENERATED FACES LOOK JUST AS REAL, BUT YOUR BRAIN CAN TELL THE DIFFERENCE

As a researcher who studies word retrieval, or how you quickly and accurately pull words out of your memory to communicate, I’m intrigued by how words are organized in our mental dictionaries. Everyone’s mental dictionary is a little bit different. And I’m even more intrigued by how we can restore the content of our mental dictionaries or improve our use of them, particularly for those who have language disorders.

Language is part of what makes humans special, and I believe everyone deserves the chance to use their words with others.

Your mental dictionary

While a physical dictionary is helpful for shared knowledge, your personal mental dictionary is customized based on your individual experiences. What words are in my mental dictionary might overlap with the mental dictionary of someone else who also speaks the same language, but there will also be a lot of differences between the content of our dictionaries.

You add words to your mental dictionary through your educational, occupational, cultural and other life experiences. This customization also means that the size of mental dictionaries is a little bit different from person to person and varies by age.

RELATED: MODERN MEDICINE AND MIDDLE AGES: LOGIC OF VULTURE BRAIN, BLOODLETTING LIVES ON

Researchers found that the average 20-year-old American English speaker knows about 42,000 unique words, and this number grows to about 48,000 by age 60. Some people will have even larger vocabularies.

By now, you might be envisioning your mental dictionary as a book with pages of words in alphabetical order you can flip through as needed. While this visual analogy is helpful, there is a lot of debate about how mental dictionaries are organized. Many scholars agree that it’s probably not like an alphabetized book.

One widely rejected theory, the grandmother cell theory, suggests that each concept is encoded by a single neuron. This implies that you would have a neuron for every word that you know, including “grandmother.”

While not accepted as accurate, the aspect of the grandmother cell theory suggesting that certain parts of the brain are more important for some types of information than others is likely true. For example, the left temporal lobe on the side of your brain has many regions that are important for language processing, including word retrieval and production. Rather than a single neuron responsible for processing a concept, a model called parallel distributed processing proposes that large networks of neurons across the brain work together to bring about word knowledge when they fire together.

For example, when I say the word “dog,” there are lots of different aspects of the word that your brain is retrieving, even if unconsciously. You might be thinking about what a dog smells like after being out in the rain, what a dog sounds like when it barks, or what a dog feels like when you pet it. You might be thinking about a specific dog you grew up with, or you might have a variety of emotions about dogs based on your past experiences with them. All of these different features of “dog” are processed in slightly different parts of your brain.

Using your mental dictionary

One reason why your mental dictionary can’t be like a physical dictionary is that it is dynamic and quickly accessed.

Your brain’s ability to retrieve a word is very fast. In one study, researchers mapped the time course of word retrieval among 24 college students by recording their brain activity while they named pictures. They found evidence that participants selected words within 200 milliseconds of seeing the image. After word selection, their brain continued to process information about that word, like what sounds are needed to say that chosen word and ignoring related words. This is why you can retrieve words with such speed in real-time conversations, often so quickly that you give little conscious attention to that process.

RELATED: PSYCHEDELICS + PSYCHOTHERAPY CAN TRIGGER CHANGES IN THE BRAIN - STUDY SHOWS HOW

Until … you have a breakdown in word retrieval. One common failure in word retrieval is called the tip-of-the-tongue phenomenon. It’s the feeling when you know what word you want to use but are unable to find it in that moment. You might even know specific details about the word you want, like other words with similar meaning or maybe the first letter or sound of that word. With enough time, the word you wanted might pop into your mind.

These tip-of-the-tongue experiences are a normal part of human language experience across the life span, and they increase as you grow older. One proposed reason for this increase is that they’re due to an age-related disruption in the ability to turn on the right sounds needed to say the selected word.

For some people, though, tip-of-the-tongue experiences and other speech errors can be quite impairing. This is commonly seen in aphasia, a language disorder that often occurs after injury to the language centers of the brain, such as stroke, or neurodegeneration, such as dementia. People with aphasia often have difficulty with word retrieval.

Fortunately, there are treatments available that can help someone improve their word retrieval abilities. For example, semantic feature analysis focuses on strengthening the semantic relationships between words. There are also treatments like phonomotor treatment that focus on strengthening the selection and production of speech sounds needed for word production. There are even apps that remotely provide word retrieval therapy on phones or computers.

The next time you have a conversation with someone, take a moment to reflect on why you chose the specific words you did. Remember that the words you use and the mental dictionary you have are part of what make you and your voice unique.


This article first appeared on KFM : You have a mental dictionary! Here’s how your brain stores and retrieves words




9 November 2023 3:41 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Mental health
The Conversation
brain health

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Andi Graf from Pixabay

Children's screen time linked to potential heart damage – study

9 November 2023 5:48 PM

While turning to technology to keep your kids entertained may be the easiest option, it may not be the healthiest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WhatsApp / Pixabay: HeikoAL

Identity fraud on WhatsApp: why a two-step authentication should be a priority

9 November 2023 5:41 PM

Hackers are becoming smarter and more sophisticated. Rather be safe than sorry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© realcontent/123rf.com

Smoking weed could increase your risk of heart failure by more than 30%

9 November 2023 3:07 PM

Recent studies have revealed that smoking marijuana may increase your risk of heart attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pressed flowers / Pixabay: Ri_Ya

[PICS] 500-year-old pressed flowers reveals 'irreplaceable' secrets

9 November 2023 2:51 PM

"Dismissing them would be like dismissing our historical archives, our monuments or our art collections."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Bateleur / Pixabay: dawnydawny

Introducing the Bateleur: Bird of the Year 2024

9 November 2023 2:44 PM

Sadly, this bold and beautiful bird is regionally endangered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fahroni / 123rf

The rise and fall of antibiotics. What would a post-antibiotic world look like?

9 November 2023 2:39 PM

Antibiotics are a rare class of medication where treatment of one patient can potentially affect the outcome of other patients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Wavebreak Media Ltd/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Managing money in relationships: ‘Money comes with so much emotion’

9 November 2023 1:35 PM

Very few people in relationships make the exact same amount as their partner, which means finances are never straightforward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: vchalup

AI-generated faces look just as real, but your brain can tell the difference

9 November 2023 12:17 PM

Through advances of AI technology, synthetic faces now appear as real as genuine ones – if not more so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© yanukit/123rf.com

Australian farmer 'lucky to be alive' after biting back in crocodile attack

9 November 2023 11:38 AM

Chuck Norris for who?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© torwai/123rf.com

Travel on a shoestring budget: How to maximise thrills while minimising bills

9 November 2023 11:34 AM

You CAN enjoy a refreshing holiday break AND be mindful of your money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PIC] Springboks tour bus crashes into someone's stoep in East London

Entertainment

[WATCH] Woman who hit Rachel Kolisi with rugby ball during trophy tour confesses

Entertainment Sport

UIF fraud allegations involving millions: ANC opens case after top brass linked

Politics

EWN Highlights

N1 assault: NPA says witnesses haven't requested state protection

9 November 2023 7:54 PM

Randburg court double murder: Four police officers being treated as suspects

9 November 2023 7:41 PM

Only a few parties gave input on framework for coalition govts - Mashatile

9 November 2023 7:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA