Spend #AnHourWith South African actor Shamilla Miller on CapeTalk this Sunday!
Get ready to be taken down music memory lane by the amazingly talented South African TV personality, Shamilla Miller.
This Sunday, the actress, writer, television presenter, and model is taking over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their favourite 80s and 90s music, and share fond memories of a time when those songs and artists topped the charts.
Miller has appeared in several local and international productions both on the small screen and in cinema. Most recently, you'll find her playing the role of Anna Griessel on M-Net’s new crime thriller, Devil’s Peak.
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.
Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Lenny Kravitz, Bobby Brown, and Kool & The Gang!
