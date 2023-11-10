Spend #AnHourWith South African actor Shamilla Miller on CapeTalk this Sunday!

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
WC metro police officer dies during training at Blue Waters Beach The 53-year-old officer was part of a group walk with a city fitness instructor at the Blue Waters Beach on Friday, and it's belie... 11 November 2023 12:08 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide... The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad." 10 November 2023 2:58 PM
View all Local
DA calls for swift action following CPUT female stabbing In a video circulating on social media, a man can be seen stabbing the female student in the stomach, while she lay next to a pool... 12 November 2023 8:57 AM
Tertuis Simmers elected DA Western Cape's new leader The infrastructure MEC was elected at the party’s provincial conference held in Cape Town on Saturday. He was up against the party... 11 November 2023 3:48 PM
Steenhuisen warns against ANC-EFF coalition 'desperate to loot' Western Cape John Steenhuisen warned congress delegates on Saturday that the Western Cape was the last province where there was anything left t... 11 November 2023 11:46 AM
View all Politics
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025 Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25. 10 November 2023 12:26 PM
Africa's largest TECH FESTIVAL returns to the CTICC next week Kadi Diallo of Informa Tech talks about what to look forward to at Africa Tech Fest - the Continent's biggest technology event. 10 November 2023 10:15 AM
New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile The funding scheme has recently been plagued by issues after its CEO was fired for irregular procurement, while students struggled... 10 November 2023 7:10 AM
View all Business
'Motherhood can push you to your limits' - Do you have 'mom rage'? There are degrees of 'mom rage' - from mild irritation to complete total and utter overwhelm and feeling out of control where you... 12 November 2023 9:02 AM
New app to help track and counter sexual misconduct at UCT The University of Cape Town is boosting its efforts to address gender-based violence on its campuses. 11 November 2023 3:04 PM
More than 400 MILLION people have diabetes: ‘This number is growing rapidly' In South Africa, diabetes is the number one cause of death in women and the second in men. 11 November 2023 1:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. 10 November 2023 3:01 PM
Erling Haaland asked for his shirt at half-time by Young Boys captain BSC Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara approached the Manchester City striker before they headed into the tunnel at halftime. 10 November 2023 11:36 AM
View all Sport
Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards Both musicians are nominated in the category, 'Best African Music Performance'. 11 November 2023 10:59 AM
[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide... The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad." 10 November 2023 2:58 PM
Spend #AnHourWith South African actor Shamilla Miller on CapeTalk this Sunday! Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand over the keys to our music playlist to a South African personality. 10 November 2023 8:04 AM
View all Entertainment
'A lot of coverage on Israel-Hamas lacks maturity & introspection’ – Journalist The war in the middle east has been dominating news cycles, but how it is covered is rarely free from bias. 10 November 2023 2:29 PM
Gaza siege: International reaction exposes rift between West and Global South The question is: If the Global South is speaking this way on the issue, is the West listening? 10 November 2023 11:45 AM
How Saudi Arabia’s undisputed 2034 WC bid could tire Fifa’s human rights demands The fact that Saudi Arabia is on course to host football’s flagship event is no great surprise. 10 November 2023 10:51 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Spend #AnHourWith South African actor Shamilla Miller on CapeTalk this Sunday!

10 November 2023 8:04 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Devil's Peak
#AnHourWith

Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand over the keys to our music playlist to a South African personality.
anhourwith-shamilla-miller-feature-320png

Get ready to be taken down music memory lane by the amazingly talented South African TV personality, Shamilla Miller.

This Sunday, the actress, writer, television presenter, and model is taking over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their favourite 80s and 90s music, and share fond memories of a time when those songs and artists topped the charts.

Miller has appeared in several local and international productions both on the small screen and in cinema. Most recently, you'll find her playing the role of Anna Griessel on M-Net’s new crime thriller, Devil’s Peak.

Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.

Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Lenny Kravitz, Bobby Brown, and Kool & The Gang!

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za




