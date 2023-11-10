New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile says he expects a proposal for a new funding model for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to be put before Cabinet before the end of 2023.
The tertiary education funding scheme was thrown into disarray recently as students battled to get their monthly allowances, and the former CEO was fired over irregular procurement.
Answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, Mashatile said government wanted to be sure that a new funding scheme would also accommodate the “missing middle”, who would be allowed to take loans to fund their studies.
READ: NSFAS officials assure MPs that plans to resolve its problems underway
“The proposed funding model seeks to ensure that in the new academic year, particularly 2024, there will be the following: a retention of existing funding for poor students in the income bracket of R0 to R350 000 per annum per household, [and] a funding strategy for the missing middle, which includes engaging with the financial sector to support by providing loans to students within that bracket.”
Mashatile said an investigation into problems experienced with direct payments, including the appointed service providers, is still underway.
But he said Cabinet did have a first look at a new funding model for the R50 billion scheme.
“The minister of higher education did present that model to Cabinet. He has been working hard with his team to ensure that we do meet the demand of our students,” said Mashatile.
This article first appeared on EWN : New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile
More from Business
Africa's largest TECH FESTIVAL returns to the CTICC next week
Kadi Diallo of Informa Tech talks about what to look forward to at Africa Tech Fest - the Continent's biggest technology event.Read More
Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend
The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy.Read More
Personal finance tips: How to get out of debt and STAY out
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers to help enable you to pay off your debts.Read More
Airbnb launches upgrades making it easier to evaluate listed homes
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran talks about the platform's latest update ahead of the holiday season.Read More
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business?
'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda GoodallRead More
BHI collapse: Regulator investigating advisers who punted Trust to clients
Just how much trouble are these financial advisers in for recommending people invest in the BHI Trust before its collapse?Read More
It pays to be green: Cleantech leads BOOMING foreign direct investment in Africa
EY's Sandile Hlope says a green revolution is sweeping across Africa, driving foreign direct investment on the Continent.Read More
Unfortunately no electric Volkswagen vehicles for South Africa anytime soon
If VW were to go electric, CO2 emissions are predicted to increase by 30%.Read More
Travel on a shoestring budget: How to maximise thrills while minimising bills
You CAN enjoy a refreshing holiday break AND be mindful of your money.Read More