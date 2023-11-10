Africa's largest TECH FESTIVAL returns to the CTICC next week





Clarence Ford speaks to Kadi Diallo of Informa Tech about what the Africa Tech Festival has to offer this year. The Continent's largest technology festival takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 13 to 16 November.

Listen to all the details below.

Africa Tech Festival is where innovation and inspiration converge to shape the future of Africa's tech industry.

The event will have over 15 000 industry movers and shakers in attendance to showcase the most inspiring examples of technology transformation and innovation and how they can be used as a force for good.

This year, the event has five key themes:

1) Sustainability, focusing on green energy in Africa

2) How African businesses can use technology to thrive

3) Connectivity and infrastructure investments - making technology accessible for everyone in Africa

4) Empowering small-medium enterprises (SMEs)

5) Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerging in Africa

Technology leaders will feature as keynote speakers, including people such as Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramakgopa, who will speak on global loadshedding solutions. Also at the Africa Tech Festival is the Director of Microsoft, who will speak on bridging the digital divide while the Managing Director for Google Africa will explain how Africa can become a digital powerhouse.

South Africa is an example to follow while Nigeria, Kenya and Southern and Western Africa follow when it comes to being key leaders in tech start-ups and development. Kadi Diallo, Portfolio Manager - Informa Tech

Parts of the event will be live-streamed on Africa Tech Festival's social media pages.

You can also register and book your seat for the in-person and exclusive experiences over here.

This one's an opportunity to network, have fun or scout chances for digital transformation.