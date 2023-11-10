Africa's largest TECH FESTIVAL returns to the CTICC next week

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
HPCSA flags rise in bogus doctors, 300 complaints received "You can start wondering how many more there are," David Mametj (HPCSA). 10 November 2023 10:42 AM
Is Cape Town's new facility a feasible way to deal with shot hole borer beetles? The City of Cape Town has been fighting an ongoing battle against the destructive shot hole borer beetle. 10 November 2023 10:37 AM
Former apartheid cop handed 10-year sentence for UDF activist’s 1989 murder Wesley Madonsela faces 10 years behind bars for shooting and killing then-17-year-old apartheid activist, Siphelele Nxumalo, in Ch... 10 November 2023 10:36 AM
View all Local
SAJBD lodges application to ascertain details of Pandor, Hamas leader phone call On Wednesday, Pandor explained in Parliament that the call had been made at Hamas’ request - and she agreed to it to ascertain how... 10 November 2023 8:14 AM
UIF fraud allegations involving millions: ANC opens case after top brass linked A businessman has in the public domain accused the ANC's top brass of soliciting a R500 million bribe from him through a R500 bill... 9 November 2023 10:30 AM
Pandor explains October phone call to Hamas leader in Parliament Department of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said Hamas had requested her to call its leader becau... 9 November 2023 8:03 AM
View all Politics
Africa's largest TECH FESTIVAL returns to the CTICC next week Kadi Diallo of Informa Tech talks about what to look forward to at Africa Tech Fest - the Continent's biggest technology event. 10 November 2023 10:15 AM
Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy. 9 November 2023 9:39 PM
Personal finance tips: How to get out of debt and STAY out Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers to help enable you to pay off your debts. 9 November 2023 8:54 PM
View all Business
Africa's largest TECH FESTIVAL returns to the CTICC next week Kadi Diallo of Informa Tech talks about what to look forward to at Africa Tech Fest - the Continent's biggest technology event. 10 November 2023 10:15 AM
Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy. 9 November 2023 9:39 PM
Personal finance tips: How to get out of debt and STAY out Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers to help enable you to pay off your debts. 9 November 2023 8:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
How Saudi Arabia’s undisputed 2034 WC bid could tire Fifa’s human rights demands The fact that Saudi Arabia is on course to host football’s flagship event is no great surprise. 10 November 2023 10:51 AM
‘I am without a team, and without a clearance’ – Xola Mlambo Midfielder Xola Mlambo says he has not played professionally with TS Galaxy in months. 9 November 2023 3:43 PM
"Rassie's already planning that triple world cup win" for 2027 - Sports Writer Greenaway explains why he believes that Rassie Erasmus can still improve the Springboks to get them to another World Cup victory. 9 November 2023 3:19 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHourWith South African actor Shamilla Miller on CapeTalk this Sunday! Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand over the keys to our music playlist to a South African personality. 10 November 2023 8:04 AM
"Rassie's already planning that triple world cup win" for 2027 - Sports Writer Greenaway explains why he believes that Rassie Erasmus can still improve the Springboks to get them to another World Cup victory. 9 November 2023 3:19 PM
[WATCH] Woman who hit Rachel Kolisi with rugby ball during trophy tour confesses ‘I did not mean to hit the first lady on the head.' 9 November 2023 11:09 AM
View all Entertainment
How Saudi Arabia’s undisputed 2034 WC bid could tire Fifa’s human rights demands The fact that Saudi Arabia is on course to host football’s flagship event is no great surprise. 10 November 2023 10:51 AM
Israel: why the brand boycotts probably won’t make much difference The logic is straightforward enough: governments will listen if you hurt their companies’ bottom line. But when is this effective? 10 November 2023 10:31 AM
189 rotting bodies found in 'eco-friendly' funeral home Police arrested the owners of a Colorado funeral home after finding 189 decomposing bodies inside. 10 November 2023 10:21 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Business

Africa's largest TECH FESTIVAL returns to the CTICC next week

10 November 2023 10:15 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cticc
Africa technology
Digital Age
Techonology
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford

Kadi Diallo of Informa Tech talks about what to look forward to at Africa Tech Fest - the Continent's biggest technology event.

Clarence Ford speaks to Kadi Diallo of Informa Tech about what the Africa Tech Festival has to offer this year. The Continent's largest technology festival takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 13 to 16 November.

Listen to all the details below.

Africa Tech Festival is where innovation and inspiration converge to shape the future of Africa's tech industry.

The event will have over 15 000 industry movers and shakers in attendance to showcase the most inspiring examples of technology transformation and innovation and how they can be used as a force for good.

This year, the event has five key themes:

1) Sustainability, focusing on green energy in Africa

2) How African businesses can use technology to thrive

3) Connectivity and infrastructure investments - making technology accessible for everyone in Africa

4) Empowering small-medium enterprises (SMEs)

5) Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerging in Africa

Technology leaders will feature as keynote speakers, including people such as Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramakgopa, who will speak on global loadshedding solutions. Also at the Africa Tech Festival is the Director of Microsoft, who will speak on bridging the digital divide while the Managing Director for Google Africa will explain how Africa can become a digital powerhouse.

South Africa is an example to follow while Nigeria, Kenya and Southern and Western Africa follow when it comes to being key leaders in tech start-ups and development.

Kadi Diallo, Portfolio Manager - Informa Tech

Parts of the event will be live-streamed on Africa Tech Festival's social media pages.

You can also register and book your seat for the in-person and exclusive experiences over here.

This one's an opportunity to network, have fun or scout chances for digital transformation.




10 November 2023 10:15 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cticc
Africa technology
Digital Age
Techonology
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford

More from Lifestyle

Image - vida e caffè on Facebook

Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend

9 November 2023 9:39 PM

The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ feverpitched/123rf.com

Personal finance tips: How to get out of debt and STAY out

9 November 2023 8:54 PM

Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers to help enable you to pay off your debts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business?

9 November 2023 7:35 PM

'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda Goodall

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Andi Graf from Pixabay

Children's screen time linked to potential heart damage – study

9 November 2023 5:48 PM

While turning to technology to keep your kids entertained may be the easiest option, it may not be the healthiest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WhatsApp / Pixabay: HeikoAL

Identity fraud on WhatsApp: why a two-step authentication should be a priority

9 November 2023 5:41 PM

Hackers are becoming smarter and more sophisticated. Rather be safe than sorry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from The Conversation

You have a mental dictionary! Here’s how your brain stores and retrieves words

9 November 2023 3:41 PM

Everyone already walks around with a dictionary – not the one on your phone, but the one in your head.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© realcontent/123rf.com

Smoking weed could increase your risk of heart failure by more than 30%

9 November 2023 3:07 PM

Recent studies have revealed that smoking marijuana may increase your risk of heart attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pressed flowers / Pixabay: Ri_Ya

[PICS] 500-year-old pressed flowers reveals 'irreplaceable' secrets

9 November 2023 2:51 PM

"Dismissing them would be like dismissing our historical archives, our monuments or our art collections."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Bateleur / Pixabay: dawnydawny

Introducing the Bateleur: Bird of the Year 2024

9 November 2023 2:44 PM

Sadly, this bold and beautiful bird is regionally endangered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fahroni / 123rf

The rise and fall of antibiotics. What would a post-antibiotic world look like?

9 November 2023 2:39 PM

Antibiotics are a rare class of medication where treatment of one patient can potentially affect the outcome of other patients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

FILE: Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile on a two-day oversight visit in Eastern Cape. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA

New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile

10 November 2023 7:10 AM

The funding scheme has recently been plagued by issues after its CEO was fired for irregular procurement, while students struggled to get their allowances due to problems with its new direct payment system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image - vida e caffè on Facebook

Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend

9 November 2023 9:39 PM

The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ feverpitched/123rf.com

Personal finance tips: How to get out of debt and STAY out

9 November 2023 8:54 PM

Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers to help enable you to pay off your debts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© baloon111/123rf.com

Airbnb launches upgrades making it easier to evaluate listed homes

9 November 2023 8:41 PM

Airbnb's Velma Corcoran talks about the platform's latest update ahead of the holiday season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business?

9 November 2023 7:35 PM

'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda Goodall

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Ion Chiosea/123rf

BHI collapse: Regulator investigating advisers who punted Trust to clients

9 November 2023 7:19 PM

Just how much trouble are these financial advisers in for recommending people invest in the BHI Trust before its collapse?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

It pays to be green: Cleantech leads BOOMING foreign direct investment in Africa

9 November 2023 12:51 PM

EY's Sandile Hlope says a green revolution is sweeping across Africa, driving foreign direct investment on the Continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vw, Volkswagen, Automobile image / Pixabay: renehesse

Unfortunately no electric Volkswagen vehicles for South Africa anytime soon

9 November 2023 11:55 AM

If VW were to go electric, CO2 emissions are predicted to increase by 30%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© torwai/123rf.com

Travel on a shoestring budget: How to maximise thrills while minimising bills

9 November 2023 11:34 AM

You CAN enjoy a refreshing holiday break AND be mindful of your money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © gesrey/123rf.com

South Africa to surpass Nigeria, Egypt as Africa's largest economy in 2024 - IMF

9 November 2023 8:03 AM

The International Monetary Fund projects that South Africa's gross domestic product (GDP) will reach $401 billion in 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mashatile on Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala vindication: 'The law doesn't have eyes'

Politics

Union rivalry: Operations halted as Gold One miners threaten amplified strike

Local

New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile

Business

EWN Highlights

Former apartheid cop handed 10-year sentence for UDF activist’s 1989 murder

10 November 2023 11:35 AM

Diphtheria outbreak claims life of Pollsmoor Prison inmate

10 November 2023 10:45 AM

GDE launches probe into rape allegations at Joburg school for disabled pupils

10 November 2023 10:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA