SAJBD lodges application to ascertain details of Pandor, Hamas leader phone call
CAPE TOWN - The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) says it’s lodged a public access to information application - for more details on last month’s phone call between Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor - and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
The board expressed dissatisfaction with Pandor’s public explanations on the matter.
On Wednesday, Pandor explained in Parliament that the call had been made at Hamas’ request - and she agreed to it to ascertain how South Africa could get humanitarian aid into Gaza.
The SAJBD’s board chairperson Karen Milner says Pandor’s explanation does not correlate with the version posted by Hamas on its website - and the board will insist on further details.
"The démarche against the Israeli ambassador is the latest in a long list of actions taken by minister Pandor and DIRCO [Department of International Relations and Cooperation] to side with Hamas - an ISIS-like jihadist terrorist organisation against the free world."
"It is clear that this action is not taken in support of the Palestinian people, even the leader of the Palestinian people - Mahmoud Abbas - rejects Hamas," she said.
Meanwhile, the board says South Africa’s withdrawal of its diplomats from Tel Aviv and its rebuke of statements made by the Israeli ambassador to South Africa - is a flagrant disregard for the concerns of South Africa’s Jewish citizens.
This article first appeared on EWN : SAJBD lodges application to ascertain details of Pandor, Hamas leader phone call
Source : @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter
