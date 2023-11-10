Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates meet for thrilling Soweto Derby this weekend

10 November 2023 8:46 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Orlando Pirates
Soweto derby
Kazier Chiefs

"It’s all about who wants it most on the day," says Soccer Laduma editor Vuyani Joni.

Africa Melane speaks to Soccer Laduma Editor Vuyani Joni.

All roads lead to the Soweto Derby this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on Orland Pirates at FNB Stadium on 11 November.

The derby continues to create excitement among fans, despite both teams not performing particularly well this season.

It just goes to show how popular this game is and how important it is in the eyes of football supporters. As much as Orlando Pirates has done relatively better than Kaizer Chiefs because they won the past three knockout competitions.

Vuyani Joni, editor – Soccer Laduma

Orlando Pirates will need to go back to doing what they know, playing their game, and improving consistency, says Joni.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, will need to tidy up in the back and be more intentional with their plays.

AmaKhosi will also have to make a big decision on whether to start Itumeleng Khune or Brandon Petersen as goalkeeper.

I am sure starting Khune against Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday; the decision was to give him more game time preparation for the Soweto Derby. But if we are being honest about his performance on Wednesday, he didn’t really live up to expectations.

Vuyani Joni, editor – Soccer Laduma

The Soweto Derby is too tight to predict because form goes out of the window, and it’s all about who wants it most on the day and who shows up.

Vuyani Joni, editor – Soccer Laduma

Tickets to this Soweto Derby are still available on the Ticketpro website.

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.


This article first appeared on 947 : Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates meet for thrilling Soweto Derby this weekend




