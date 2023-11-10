Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
Contact
View Form
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Israel to implement temporary, localised 4-hour humanitarian 'pauses' in Gaza

10 November 2023 9:06 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Israel and Palestine

The Israeli government has agreed to four-hour pauses to allow people to flee the fighting, though not to an actual ceasefire.

Lester Kiewit speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Calls from around the world for a ceasefire in Gaza are growing, as more than 10 000 civilians - almost half of them chidren - have lost their lives so far.

The Israeli government has agreed, not to a total ceasefire, but to four-hour pauses to allow people to flee the fighting.

... most foreign nationals have left, but not all...

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

RELATED: International agencies calling for a ceasefire in Gaza after thousands killed

The pause will be announced at least three hours in advance and will also provide a window for humanitarian aid.

The United States has said that these pauses are a ‘step in the right direction.’

The pauses will be localised pauses, rather than over the entire war zone.

RELATED: Israel-Hamas: The vital difference between a humanitarian pause and a ceasefire

Those crossing the border to get out of Gaza must walk around seven kilometres, as no motorised transport can get through.

Pro-Palestine groups including BDS gathered outside Nasrec on 04 November 2023 to tell the Israel-aligned US to stand down from its endorsement of what they described as a genocide against Palestine. Picture: Eyewitness News/Nokukhanya Mntambo
Pro-Palestine groups including BDS gathered outside Nasrec on 04 November 2023 to tell the Israel-aligned US to stand down from its endorsement of what they described as a genocide against Palestine. Picture: Eyewitness News/Nokukhanya Mntambo

Walking seven kilometres in four hours sounds fine, but not if you have not eaten properly for a month or you have an injury, or you have an elderly relative who has suffered both.

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

It [four hours] is not long to round up your possessions, come out from wherever you are hiding and then head south to who knows what.

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

Listen to the interview for more.




