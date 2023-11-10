Third suspect in Phala Phala burglary to make first court appearance





JOHANNESBURG - A third suspect arrested in connection with the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo Phala Phala farm is due in court on Friday.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday, after he handed himself over to police in Bela Bela.

Close to R10 million cash hidden under sofa cushions was stolen from the president’s farm in 2020.

The money is believed to have been the proceeds from the sale of buffalo bought by a Sudanese businessman.

The latest suspect will appear before the Bela Bela Magistrates Court to face charges of theft and house breaking.

Imanuwela David and Froliana Joseph will make their second appearance in court on Friday, following their arrest earlier this week.

They have both been remanded in custody until their bail hearing.

