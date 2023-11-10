189 rotting bodies found in 'eco-friendly' funeral home
Colorado police discovered 189 decomposing bodies that had been improperly stored at a funeral home in the US state.
The owners, a couple, marketed the business as ‘eco-friendly’, as they supposedly did not use any chemicals or embalming fluids.
Authorities visited the home after a nearby neighbour complained of the smell.
The governor declared a local disaster emergency and requested assistance from the FBI.
The owners, Jon and Carie Hallford, were arrested in Oklahoma on suspicion of abuse of a corpse, theft, money laundering and forgery.
Essentially, they are accused of taking the money… and doing nothing.Adam Gilchrist
Why would you want to live with that? It is their home as well.Adam Gilchrist
A few months before this, another funeral home owner in Colorado was imprisoned for dissecting bodies and selling body parts.
Is there something about Colorado?Adam Gilchrist
