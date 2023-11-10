9 jobs with highest paying salaries in SA (according to Darren Simpson)
Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs unpacks top jobs with the highest monthly salaries in South Africa, according to Darren Simpson... We don't actually know where his information comes from, but Darren has a way of convincing us...
Watch below.
Drum rolllllllllll...
The top-paying jobs in South Africa are:
9) Software developers: R40-60K
8) Business analyst: R41-60K
7) Senior manager in business sector: R45-60K
6) IT project administration: R50-60K
5) Civil and structural engineer: R45-65K
4) Mechanical engineer: R33-66K
3) Consulting engineer: R43-70K
2) Technical business architect (IT): R65-90K
1) Executive manager (it's the CEO and CFO folks): R91-125K
So, engineering is where the money's at.
But are any of these jobs 'sexy' for the younger generation looking to the future?
Most of them are striving to become TikTok stars and YouTubers - these careers are NOT on the list but they can help secure several bags.
As for radio presenters, the jury is still out.
The average salary in South Africa for 2023 is R22 000.
Darren's 'research' went one step further, comparing the average monthly salaries of the other BRICS countries.
And they are...
Brazil: R7570
Russia: R9453
India: R11 000
China: R17 679
"Out of all BRICS countries we have the highest average salary and the lowest GDP," says Darren.
South Africa's average salary is "not great, but it could've been worse", says Sherlin and Sibs.
This article first appeared on KFM : 9 jobs with highest paying salaries in SA (according to Darren Simpson)
More from Lifestyle
Frequent visits to your grandparents can increase their life expectancy – study
The decade-long study found that those who received visits at least once a month were 39% less likely to die during the study.Read More
Tourists are returning to South Africa - what about loadshedding?
The sector will need to go green to deal with the country’s electricity crisis.Read More
From water quality to safety: how Blue Flag beaches in Cape Town are awarded
Patricia van der Ross from the City of Cape Town explains how Blue Flag beaches are determined.Read More
Ubuntu offers lessons in how to treat people with disabilities – study
In the view of the AmaBomvane and ubuntu, disability is not seen as a problem which needs to be fixed but rather a state of being that must be treated with humanity and equality.Read More
The wonders of Spekboom: how it can bring down your carbon footprint
Spekboom is indigenous to South Africa and many have dubbed it a wonder plant.Read More
Reheating these 2 foods can leave you with a nasty surpRICE, says Darren Simpson
Darren Simpson explains why these two foods shouldn't be reheated.Read More
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025
Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25.Read More
Africa's largest TECH FESTIVAL returns to the CTICC next week
Kadi Diallo of Informa Tech talks about what to look forward to at Africa Tech Fest - the Continent's biggest technology event.Read More
Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend
The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy.Read More