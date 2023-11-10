Is Cape Town's new facility a feasible way to deal with shot hole borer beetles?
Lester Kiewit speaks with Paul Barker, Coordinator for Polyphagous Shot Hole Borer (PSHB) update
The Polyphagous Shot Hole Borer (PSHB) is an extremely invasive pest capable of destroying the trees it is exposed to.
The City of Cape Town has opened the Chukker Road Sports Complex in Kenilworth for the “solarisation” of beetle infested woodchips.
Solarisation involves chipping the infested plant matter, placing the chips in a tightly sealed clear plastic bag and leaving them in direct sunlight for six weeks or longer to kill the beetles.
In winter the bags will have to be left in the sun for as long as six months.
These beetles can survive without food in wood for up to five months.Paul Barker, Coordinator - PSHB update
Those with infestations can drop of their bags of chips at the facility for the process to begin.
However, Barker says that this process is not particularly user friendly as it is not feasible for service providers to chip, bag, and drop off multiple loads in a day.
He says that the commercial arborists are able to chip hundreds of trees in a day and it is not practical to place one large load into small bags.
It is too time consuming to bag seven cubics [of woodchips] into little clear bags.Paul Barker, Coordinator - PSHB update
He says there are incineration facilities available, but this also does not work for contractors with large loads.
I think it is unfair to expect the residents of Cape Town to be burdened with additional costs.Paul Barker, Coordinator - PSHB update
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.capetown.gov.za/Media-and-news/Invasive%20Polyphagous%20Shot%20Hole%20Borer%20beetle%20spotted%20in%20Newlands
