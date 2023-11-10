Reheating these 2 foods can leave you with a nasty surpRICE, says Darren Simpson

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide... The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad." 10 November 2023 2:58 PM
'3/4 of households in Cape Town can't afford the cheapest home on the market' There is more vacant and underutilised public land in Cape Town than in the entire area of Barcelona. 10 November 2023 2:30 PM
'Illegal mining is multinational in nature' with over 300 convictions - Modise Minister of Defence Thandi Modise on Friday said that over 4,000 people have been arrested on charges linked to the scourge. She s... 10 November 2023 12:44 PM
View all Local
SAJBD lodges application to ascertain details of Pandor, Hamas leader phone call On Wednesday, Pandor explained in Parliament that the call had been made at Hamas’ request - and she agreed to it to ascertain how... 10 November 2023 8:14 AM
Mashatile on Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala vindication: 'The law doesn't have eyes' The deputy president was back before the National Assembly on Wednesday to face members of Parliament for the last time this year,... 10 November 2023 7:39 AM
UIF fraud allegations involving millions: ANC opens case after top brass linked A businessman has in the public domain accused the ANC's top brass of soliciting a R500 million bribe from him through a R500 bill... 9 November 2023 10:30 AM
View all Politics
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025 Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25. 10 November 2023 12:26 PM
Africa's largest TECH FESTIVAL returns to the CTICC next week Kadi Diallo of Informa Tech talks about what to look forward to at Africa Tech Fest - the Continent's biggest technology event. 10 November 2023 10:15 AM
New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile The funding scheme has recently been plagued by issues after its CEO was fired for irregular procurement, while students struggled... 10 November 2023 7:10 AM
View all Business
Tourists are returning to South Africa - what about loadshedding? The sector will need to go green to deal with the country’s electricity crisis. 10 November 2023 2:43 PM
From water quality to safety: how Blue Flag beaches in Cape Town are awarded Patricia van der Ross from the City of Cape Town explains how Blue Flag beaches are determined. 10 November 2023 2:11 PM
Ubuntu offers lessons in how to treat people with disabilities – study In the view of the AmaBomvane and ubuntu, disability is not seen as a problem which needs to be fixed but rather a state of being... 10 November 2023 1:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. 10 November 2023 3:01 PM
Erling Haaland asked for his shirt at half-time by Young Boys captain BSC Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara approached the Manchester City striker before they headed into the tunnel at halftime. 10 November 2023 11:36 AM
How Saudi Arabia’s undisputed 2034 WC bid could tire Fifa’s human rights demands The fact that Saudi Arabia is on course to host football’s flagship event is no great surprise. 10 November 2023 10:51 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide... The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad." 10 November 2023 2:58 PM
Spend #AnHourWith South African actor Shamilla Miller on CapeTalk this Sunday! Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand over the keys to our music playlist to a South African personality. 10 November 2023 8:04 AM
"Rassie's already planning that triple world cup win" for 2027 - Sports Writer Greenaway explains why he believes that Rassie Erasmus can still improve the Springboks to get them to another World Cup victory. 9 November 2023 3:19 PM
View all Entertainment
'A lot of coverage on Israel-Hamas lacks maturity & introspection’ – Journalist The war in the middle east has been dominating news cycles, but how it is covered is rarely free from bias. 10 November 2023 2:29 PM
Gaza siege: International reaction exposes rift between West and Global South The question is: If the Global South is speaking this way on the issue, is the West listening? 10 November 2023 11:45 AM
Israel: why the brand boycotts probably won’t make much difference The logic is straightforward enough: governments will listen if you hurt their companies’ bottom line. But when is this effective? 10 November 2023 10:31 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Reheating these 2 foods can leave you with a nasty surpRICE, says Darren Simpson

10 November 2023 12:45 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Food poisoning
Sherlin Barends
Sibongile Mafu
Darren “Whackhead” Simpson
KFM mornings with Darren

Darren Simpson explains why these two foods shouldn't be reheated.

On Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs - Darren brings some 'research' from microbiologists to the table which explores what the two most dangerous foods are to reheat.

Darren says this is something you most probably already do which can be very dangerous - reheating rice and pasta which might give you 'fried rice syndrome.'

According to Darren's research, he says that microbiologists refer to 'fried rice syndrome' as a type of food poisoning caused by a bacteria called, Bacillus Cereus which thrives when cooked rice/pasta is left at room temperature for more than two hours.

Darren says reheating rice/pasta (yes, like the kind that's been in your fridge for the past week) can help this bacteria thrive, multiply and cause toxins which might cause vomiting, diarrhea and in severe cases, death is not impastable.

RELATED: I’M A MICROBIOLOGIST AND HERE’S WHAT (AND WHERE) I NEVER EAT

In 2008, a 20-year-old male died of 'Fried Rice Syndrome' after leaving rice out for five days and eating it.

Another mic drop moment is when Darren revealed a surpRICE-ing solution for this, "the worst thing to do is let food cool before refrigerating it."

We know, it's the OPPOSITE of what we've been taught to do! Apparently, it's best to put hot food in the fridge to avoid bacteria growth.

While we already have rules for chicken, fish and vegetables to worry about - now there's rice too - and Sibs just can't deal.

If I go, I go hey... there's just too much to keep an eye on. I've got to keep and eye on the chicken, the fish... and now the rice - it's too much.

Sibongile Mafu - Kfm Mornings Presenter

Stay safe in the kitchen, folks!


This article first appeared on KFM : Reheating these 2 foods can leave you with a nasty surpRICE, says Darren Simpson




10 November 2023 12:45 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Food poisoning
Sherlin Barends
Sibongile Mafu
Darren “Whackhead” Simpson
KFM mornings with Darren

More from Lifestyle

Image copyright: galitskaya/123rf.com

Frequent visits to your grandparents can increase their life expectancy – study

10 November 2023 5:12 PM

The decade-long study found that those who received visits at least once a month were 39% less likely to die during the study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourists from China on top of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. © glowonconcept/123rf.com

Tourists are returning to South Africa - what about loadshedding?

10 November 2023 2:43 PM

The sector will need to go green to deal with the country’s electricity crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

From water quality to safety: how Blue Flag beaches in Cape Town are awarded

10 November 2023 2:11 PM

Patricia van der Ross from the City of Cape Town explains how Blue Flag beaches are determined.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Artur Szczybylo/123rf.com

Ubuntu offers lessons in how to treat people with disabilities – study

10 November 2023 1:24 PM

In the view of the AmaBomvane and ubuntu, disability is not seen as a problem which needs to be fixed but rather a state of being that must be treated with humanity and equality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spekboom in Tokai Park. Image credit: Elzanne Singels on Facebook

The wonders of Spekboom: how it can bring down your carbon footprint

10 November 2023 12:50 PM

Spekboom is indigenous to South Africa and many have dubbed it a wonder plant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One of the Golden Arrow electric buses. Picture: @mec_mitchell/Twitter

Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025

10 November 2023 12:26 PM

Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Many employees have become disengaged with their jobs. Picture: Magnet.me from Pixabay

9 jobs with highest paying salaries in SA (according to Darren Simpson)

10 November 2023 11:07 AM

Kfm Mornings might have you wanting to make career moves after this one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ alexan107/123rf.com

Africa's largest TECH FESTIVAL returns to the CTICC next week

10 November 2023 10:15 AM

Kadi Diallo of Informa Tech talks about what to look forward to at Africa Tech Fest - the Continent's biggest technology event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image - vida e caffè on Facebook

Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend

9 November 2023 9:39 PM

The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ feverpitched/123rf.com

Personal finance tips: How to get out of debt and STAY out

9 November 2023 8:54 PM

Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers to help enable you to pay off your debts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Is Cape Town's new facility a feasible way to deal with shot hole borer beetles?

Local

The N2 is a 'hell zone': How ordinary citizens are trying to make it safer

Local

9 jobs with highest paying salaries in SA (according to Darren Simpson)

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Vaccination drive underway at Pollsmoor Prison following diphtheria outbreak

10 November 2023 6:41 PM

Treasury applying additional criteria to determine eligibility for R350 grant

10 November 2023 5:59 PM

Phala Phala burglary accused say State case against them is weak

10 November 2023 5:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA