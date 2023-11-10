Referendum Party: It's undemocratic to NOT call Cape Independence referendum





Lester Kiewit speaks with Phil Craig, Co-founder of the Cape Independence Advocacy Group and founder of Referendum Party

The Referendum Party is primarily aimed at DA voters who support the idea of Cape Independence.

Its mandate is to keep the DA in power as a coalition partner and have a referendum called on Western Cape being separated into its own state independent of the rest of South Africa.

RELATED: 'The WC becoming its own country CANNOT happen...it's politically unattainable'

Craig says that the party will be on the ballot both provincially and nationally for the 2024 elections.

There is a massive amount of support for Cape Independence, that is beyond doubt. Phil Craig, Co-founder - Cape Independence Advocacy Group/Referendum Party Founder

He says that in their last poll they found that a number of voters would support cape independence and they feel the people should have an opportunity to vote on a referendum.

RELATED: Should Western Cape become its own country? Poll suggests residents think so…

He adds that the sample that has been polled is representative of the demographics of the Western Cape.

Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: handmadepictures/123rf.com

We want the premier to listen to the people of the western cape and to actually give meaning to the word democracy. Phil Craig, Co-founder - Cape Independence Advocacy Group/Referendum Party Founder

Alan Winde is avoiding democracy and avoiding calling a referendum. Phil Craig, Co-founder - Cape Independence Advocacy Group/Referendum Party Founder

Listen to the interview above for more.