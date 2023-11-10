Referendum Party: It's undemocratic to NOT call Cape Independence referendum
Lester Kiewit speaks with Phil Craig, Co-founder of the Cape Independence Advocacy Group and founder of Referendum Party
The Referendum Party is primarily aimed at DA voters who support the idea of Cape Independence.
Its mandate is to keep the DA in power as a coalition partner and have a referendum called on Western Cape being separated into its own state independent of the rest of South Africa.
RELATED: 'The WC becoming its own country CANNOT happen...it's politically unattainable'
Craig says that the party will be on the ballot both provincially and nationally for the 2024 elections.
There is a massive amount of support for Cape Independence, that is beyond doubt.Phil Craig, Co-founder - Cape Independence Advocacy Group/Referendum Party Founder
He says that in their last poll they found that a number of voters would support cape independence and they feel the people should have an opportunity to vote on a referendum.
RELATED: Should Western Cape become its own country? Poll suggests residents think so…
He adds that the sample that has been polled is representative of the demographics of the Western Cape.
We want the premier to listen to the people of the western cape and to actually give meaning to the word democracy.Phil Craig, Co-founder - Cape Independence Advocacy Group/Referendum Party Founder
Alan Winde is avoiding democracy and avoiding calling a referendum.Phil Craig, Co-founder - Cape Independence Advocacy Group/Referendum Party Founder
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/handmadepictures/handmadepictures1706/handmadepictures170600148/80871824-cape-town-south-africa-aerial-view-shot-from-a-helicopter.jpg
More from Local
[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide...
The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad."Read More
'3/4 of households in Cape Town can't afford the cheapest home on the market'
There is more vacant and underutilised public land in Cape Town than in the entire area of Barcelona.Read More
'Illegal mining is multinational in nature' with over 300 convictions - Modise
Minister of Defence Thandi Modise on Friday said that over 4,000 people have been arrested on charges linked to the scourge. She said that about 2,700 of the accused were foreign nationals, hailing from several countries on the continent.Read More
The N2 is a 'hell zone': How ordinary citizens are trying to make it safer
As far back as 2004 motorists have been sitting ducks for criminals along the stretch of N2.Read More
SSA tracking locals joining the Israeli Defence Force
On the topic of state security, the State Security Agency is tracking down locals who have joined the Israeli Defence Force.Read More
HPCSA flags rise in bogus doctors, 300 complaints received
"You can start wondering how many more there are," David Mametj (HPCSA).Read More
Is Cape Town's new facility a feasible way to deal with shot hole borer beetles?
The City of Cape Town has been fighting an ongoing battle against the destructive shot hole borer beetle.Read More
Former apartheid cop handed 10-year sentence for UDF activist’s 1989 murder
Wesley Madonsela faces 10 years behind bars for shooting and killing then-17-year-old apartheid activist, Siphelele Nxumalo, in Chesterville nearly 35 years ago.Read More
Third suspect in Phala Phala burglary to make first court appearance
Close to R10 million cash hidden under sofa cushions was stolen from the President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in 2020.Read More
Union rivalry: Operations halted as Gold One miners threaten amplified strike
Workers are calling for another union, AMCU, to be granted recognition at the mine. They have giving Gold One until the end of Friday to conduct the balloting process or face heightened industrial action.Read More