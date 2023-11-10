The N2 is a 'hell zone': How ordinary citizens are trying to make it safer
Lester Kiewit interviews Neil Slater, Founder of Safe N2 Project.
The robbing and shooting of an American tourist in Nyanga has once again shone the spotlight on a stretch of road that became known as the 'Hell Run'.
As far back as 2004 motorists have been sitting ducks for criminals along the stretch of N2 which runs from the airport to the R300 and up to Mew Way.
The ongoing attacks flared up again in 2015 which prompted Slater of the Safe N2 Project to take action, by starting a group with the aim of tracking largely underreported crimes along the Cape road, and raise the alarm where needed.
The Safe N2 Project is an information and safety channel with an extensive network of resources that's shared when requested, whether it be in regard to fires, road incidents, floods or protest action.
The information is then broadcasted live to their members through Soteria broadcast channels and WhatsApp.
Slater says that curbing the crime in the "hell zone" is challenging as there isn't one specific hotspot, but instead it's happening in various areas at the same time.
He adds that they're hoping to collaborate with the City of Cape Town's Highway Patrol Unit for this reason.
Especially if there is congestion on highways, Slater emphasises the importance of remaining vigilant and not leaving any valuables in plain view.
To join the "Guardian Angels" of the N2, click here.
All these areas where people can quickly disappear in right next to the highway is what makes the N2 the hell zone.Neil Slater, Founder - Safe N2 Project
Our members are our most valuable asset because they are our eyes and ears on the road.Neil Slater, Founder - Safe N2 Project
