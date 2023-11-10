SSA tracking locals joining the Israeli Defence Force
Africa Melane speaks with Helmoed Romer Hietman, Independent Security and Defence Analyst (skip to 07:00)
The Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says that South Africans who have enlisted to fight in the IDF could face prosecution.
It is illegal for a South African to partake in war activities of another country.
RELATED: 'South Africans are NOT allowed to join the IDF or fight in a foreign war'
This comes after South Africans were allegedly bragging about joining the force to fight alongside Israel in Gaza.
She warned that this does not only apply to those joining the IDF but any South Africans hired as mercenaries in and foreign conflict.
I am not sure, if it comes to court, how the matter of dual citizenship would be handled by the court.Helmoed Romer Hietman, Independent Security and Defence Analyst
Heitman says that the answer from the state may be forcing those with dual citizenship to choose
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : SSA tracking locals joining the Israeli Defence Force
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117620749_south-africa-and-israel-flags-together-relations-textile-cloth-fabric-texture.html
