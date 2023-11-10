Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025
John Maytham catches up with Gideon Neethling, the Chief Engineer at Golden Arrow Bus Service about the plan to have a fleet of at least 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by December 2025.
Neethling says that Golden Arrow Bus Services buys around 60 buses a year and plans to have electric buses "at scale" on roads in The Mother City come December 2025.
Neethling confirms that there are already two electric buses in service (a 35 and 20 seater) along Woodstock and Muizenberg routes.
Two other electric buses are also in test and are expected to hit the road by the end of the year or early 2024.
On the operation of the electric buses currently in service, Neethling says they're "performing really good."
Electric Golden Arrow buses have a range of just over 300 kilometers while they currently just range 200 kilometers so it's expected to continue to operate efficiently.
Currently, the buses charge during the day and night with "a mixture of renewable [solar power] and dirty electricity" says Neethling but strategies are in place to partner with renewable energy sources.
Source : @mec_mitchell/Twitter
