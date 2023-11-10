'3/4 of households in Cape Town can't afford the cheapest home on the market'





John Maytham interviews Nick Budlender, Urban Policy Researcher at Ndifuna Ukwaz.

Among the plethora of crises and challenges faced in South Africa, housing remains at the top of the list.

"Almost 18,000 soccer fields — that’s how much public land is lying unused in Cape Town," said Nick Budlender and Robyn Park-Ross in a Daily Maverick opinion piece.

The piece shines a light on a worrying realisation: there is more vacant and underutilised public land in Cape Town than in the entire area of Barcelona.

They argue that, although three levels of government claim there is a shortage of public land for building affordable housing, the narrative lacks evidence.

With "absolute confidence", Budlender says that a large amount of the unused land is suitable for affordable housing development, as well as essential services such as hospitals and schools.

Maytham argues that in addition to land, a budget, resources and people who have the budget to sustainably take up residence in the housing units are needed.

Budlender agrees with this, adding that given to the fact that the land is state-owned, it can be sold at a discount, which makes it more viable and affordable to build affordable housing.

His definition of someone that qualifies for affordable housing is a household that earns between R0 and R22 000 per month.

Currently, three quarters of households in Cape Town can't afford even the cheapest home on the market.

This is a problem across South African. Nick Budlender, Urban Policy Researcher – Ndifuna Ukwaz

Unless there is land to builds those homes, then no homes will ever be built. Nick Budlender, Urban Policy Researcher – Ndifuna Ukwaz

