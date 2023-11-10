From water quality to safety: how Blue Flag beaches in Cape Town are awarded





Blue flag beaches = top tier!

With the sun shining bright and the tourist season soon to be with us once again, Patricia van der Ross, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health discusses how a 'Blue Flag' beach status is awarded, despite the level of pollution in Cape Town waters. Listen below.

What are Blue Flag beaches?

Blue Flag beaches = blue, crystal clear waters!

Yes, it's a big deal - here's how Blue Flag beaches are determined?

Van der Ross says that Blue Flag beaches are awarded by the Foundation of Environmental Education (FEE) which is an International Environmental Organisation based in Denmark - the organisation sets international standards for beaches.

These standards are then measured by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA) - a managing tool that acts on behalf of the FEE, "ensuring that the regimentation and implementation of Blue Flag beaches in South Africa are followed", says Van der Ross.

WESSA uses 33 criteria across four categories to determine whether a beach meets the requirements for Blue Flag recognition.

Among them are environmental education and awareness, water quality, environmental management and safety services.

Once a beach has been awarded Blue Flag status - it can be suspended or revoked based on the outcome of regular water testing.

Where are Cape Town's Blue Flag beaches?

Eight beaches in Cape Town have been awarded Blue Flag status:

• Bikini Beach

• Camps Bay

• Clifton 4th Beach

• Fish Hoek

• Llandudno

• Melkbosstrand

• Muizenberg

• Silwerstroom

These beaches helps Cape Town promote and sustain tourism while maintaining environmental protection and safety for locals.

So, when you see a blue flag beach - know that the waters are crystal clear, safe and environmentally protected.

