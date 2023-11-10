From water quality to safety: how Blue Flag beaches in Cape Town are awarded
Blue flag beaches = top tier!
With the sun shining bright and the tourist season soon to be with us once again, Patricia van der Ross, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health discusses how a 'Blue Flag' beach status is awarded, despite the level of pollution in Cape Town waters. Listen below.
What are Blue Flag beaches?
Blue Flag beaches = blue, crystal clear waters!
Yes, it's a big deal - here's how Blue Flag beaches are determined?
Van der Ross says that Blue Flag beaches are awarded by the Foundation of Environmental Education (FEE) which is an International Environmental Organisation based in Denmark - the organisation sets international standards for beaches.
These standards are then measured by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA) - a managing tool that acts on behalf of the FEE, "ensuring that the regimentation and implementation of Blue Flag beaches in South Africa are followed", says Van der Ross.
WESSA uses 33 criteria across four categories to determine whether a beach meets the requirements for Blue Flag recognition.
RELATED: TOP 5 CAPE BEACHES (AND TIDAL POOLS) PERFECT FOR SWIMMING
Among them are environmental education and awareness, water quality, environmental management and safety services.
Once a beach has been awarded Blue Flag status - it can be suspended or revoked based on the outcome of regular water testing.
Where are Cape Town's Blue Flag beaches?
RELATED: GET READY FOR SUMMMER! CAPE TOWN HAS 8 BLUE FLAG BEACHES
Eight beaches in Cape Town have been awarded Blue Flag status:
• Bikini Beach
• Camps Bay
• Clifton 4th Beach
• Fish Hoek
• Llandudno
• Melkbosstrand
• Muizenberg
• Silwerstroom
RELATED: MUIZENBERG'S COLOURFUL BEACH HUTS UPGRADE COSTS R5.9 MILLION
These beaches helps Cape Town promote and sustain tourism while maintaining environmental protection and safety for locals.
So, when you see a blue flag beach - know that the waters are crystal clear, safe and environmentally protected.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation!
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/camps_bay.html
More from Lifestyle
Frequent visits to your grandparents can increase their life expectancy – study
The decade-long study found that those who received visits at least once a month were 39% less likely to die during the study.Read More
Tourists are returning to South Africa - what about loadshedding?
The sector will need to go green to deal with the country’s electricity crisis.Read More
Ubuntu offers lessons in how to treat people with disabilities – study
In the view of the AmaBomvane and ubuntu, disability is not seen as a problem which needs to be fixed but rather a state of being that must be treated with humanity and equality.Read More
The wonders of Spekboom: how it can bring down your carbon footprint
Spekboom is indigenous to South Africa and many have dubbed it a wonder plant.Read More
Reheating these 2 foods can leave you with a nasty surpRICE, says Darren Simpson
Darren Simpson explains why these two foods shouldn't be reheated.Read More
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025
Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25.Read More
9 jobs with highest paying salaries in SA (according to Darren Simpson)
Kfm Mornings might have you wanting to make career moves after this one.Read More
Africa's largest TECH FESTIVAL returns to the CTICC next week
Kadi Diallo of Informa Tech talks about what to look forward to at Africa Tech Fest - the Continent's biggest technology event.Read More
Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend
The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy.Read More