Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame

10 November 2023 3:01 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club.

Football iconic Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr was inducted into the South African Hall of Fame on 9 November for his contributions to the sport for more than six decades.

He is a former South African association football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club.

Speaking to Robert Marawa, SA Hall of Fame chairman, Johnny Burger says this is about giving recognition to a man that is so well deserved.

It is particularly special that Motaung is around to witness the celebration of his legacy.

100 years from now none of us will be here but the legacy, the inspirational storytelling of Dr. Kaizer Motaung will still echo in the passages of the South African Hall of Fame.

Johnny Burger, chairman – SA Hall of Fame

We say we celebrate great achievements by extraordinary South Africans and everyone is asking me why?... we celebrate to inspire our youth, and then we need to empower them to reach their full potential.

Johnny Burger, chairman – SA Hall of Fame

Previous inductees include former President Nelson Mandela, golf legend Gary Player, the 1995 and 2007 Springbok Rugby World Cup winning teams, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the 1995 African Nations Cup-winning Bafana Bafana team.

Also in attendance was Kaizer Motaung Jr, who shared the family’s excitement and gratitude.

I think we are extremely blessed. We always tell ourselves and remind ourselves of how privileged we are to have a leader like him still with us, I don’t think we will ever really understand that kind of individual we have the privilege and honor to be with on a daily basis.

Kaizer Motaung Jr, former football player

Listen to the interviews below:


This article first appeared on 947 : Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame




10 November 2023 3:01 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

