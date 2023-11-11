



Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with FAST Heroes national coordinator, Renathe van der Merwe.

It's reported that an average of 10 people suffer from a stroke every hour in South Africa.

A stroke is the second leading cause of death globally, the third leading cause of disability, and a major cause of dementia.

The majority of strokes occur in people who are 65 and older.

The FAST Heroes organisation is on a mission to educate as many primary school children about what to do if someone experiences a stroke.

The programme uses cartoon characters to teach children about FAST (an acronym used to help detect and enhance responsiveness to the needs of a person having a stroke.)

This is a heavy topic, and we don't want to make it so that children are scared about strokes - we don't want to frighten them or make them anxious. So, we do it in a fun and exciting way and still get the message across, so we don't make them scared. Renathe van der Merwe, national coordinator - FAST Heroes

The programme takes about five weeks and is available to schools free of charge.

There are currently 79 schools and 1907 children who currently form part of the programme.

If you as a teacher or a school want to sign up or want to know more, click here.

It's not too much detail that goes into the information that goes to the children but just enough so that they know exactly what to do. Renathe van der Merwe, national coordinator - FAST Heroes

This article first appeared on 702 : FAST Heroes: The importance of teaching children about strokes & it’s symptoms